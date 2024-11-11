On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Women’s Soccer Claims Second-Straight Mountain West Title

Nov 11, 2024, 4:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAN DIEGO – For the second year in a row, the Utah State Aggies women’s soccer team has claimed the Mountain West championship.

On Saturday, the Aggies defeated the top-seeded Boise State Broncos at the San Diego State University Sports Deck.

Both Utah State and Boise State had first-round byes. The Aggies beat Colorado State, 2-0, and the Broncos beat SDSU, 3-2, in the semifinals.

After the wins on Wednesday, the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams prepared to face off in the championship game.

Utah State Soccer Defeats Boise State To Win Conference

All of the action came not just in the first half, but in the first 25 minutes.

USU junior forward Kaylie Chambers put the Aggies on the board first in the 10th minute after she beat the Broncos goalkeeper to the ball.

About ten minutes passed before Boise State found an equalizer.

Freshman midfielder Jillian Anderson did it all herself as she loaded up from outside the box and found top-right bins.

But, the Aggies weren’t done there.

On Utah State’s first goal, Tess Werts set up Chambers. The duo did it again in the 25th.

Off of a long pass, Werts left it for Chambers in the middle of the box and the junior did it again to record a first-half brace.

The rest of the match was all defense.

Utah State held onto its lead until the final whistle was blown.

The win marked the fourth time that USU had won a conference championship and the second time they have won in back-to-back seasons. The Aggies won the WAC back in 2011 and 2012.

On top of that, USU is the first Mountain West school in a decade to win two straight conference titles.

What’s Next?

The Utah State women’s soccer team earned an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament with their win over Boise State.

The Aggies will return home to host the Washington Huskies in the first round on Friday, November 15.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Utah Football looks to get back in the win column against Colorado on Saturday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Kansas Off To Strong Start

The week two edition of Big 12 basketball power rankings.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Women’s Soccer Claims Second-Straight Mountain West Title

For the second year in a row, the Utah State Aggies women's soccer team has claimed the Mountain West championship.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Is In ‘Solution Mode’ Following Tough Stretch

According to head coach Andre Tourigny, this poor stretch has forced the team into a "solution mode" in an attempt to try and turn things around.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas Game

BYU football depth chart for game 10 against the Kansas Jayhawks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham Comments On Post-Rivalry Game Drama

Utah AD Mark Harlan created national headlines for his immediate reaction to Utah's stunning 22-21 loss to rival BYU.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah State Women’s Soccer Claims Second-Straight Mountain West Title