Utah State Women’s Soccer Claims Second-Straight Mountain West Title

SAN DIEGO – For the second year in a row, the Utah State Aggies women’s soccer team has claimed the Mountain West championship.

On Saturday, the Aggies defeated the top-seeded Boise State Broncos at the San Diego State University Sports Deck.

Your 2024 Credit Union 1 Mountain West Soccer 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WDA3ZSQpGS — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 10, 2024

Both Utah State and Boise State had first-round byes. The Aggies beat Colorado State, 2-0, and the Broncos beat SDSU, 3-2, in the semifinals.

After the wins on Wednesday, the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams prepared to face off in the championship game.

Utah State Soccer Defeats Boise State To Win Conference

All of the action came not just in the first half, but in the first 25 minutes.

USU junior forward Kaylie Chambers put the Aggies on the board first in the 10th minute after she beat the Broncos goalkeeper to the ball.

THE AGGIES ARE ON THE BOARD, I REPEAT, THE AGGIES ARE ON THE BOARD! Kaylie Chambers makes it 1-0 in the 10th minute! pic.twitter.com/mF1EkskSjQ — USU Soccer (@USUSoccer) November 10, 2024

About ten minutes passed before Boise State found an equalizer.

Freshman midfielder Jillian Anderson did it all herself as she loaded up from outside the box and found top-right bins.

But, the Aggies weren’t done there.

On Utah State’s first goal, Tess Werts set up Chambers. The duo did it again in the 25th.

Off of a long pass, Werts left it for Chambers in the middle of the box and the junior did it again to record a first-half brace.

KAYLIE CHAMBERS! AGAIN!! The junior has a first-half brace as she gives the Aggies a 2-1 lead in the 25th minute 😤 pic.twitter.com/n32z3dUOLs — USU Soccer (@USUSoccer) November 10, 2024

The rest of the match was all defense.

Utah State held onto its lead until the final whistle was blown.

The win marked the fourth time that USU had won a conference championship and the second time they have won in back-to-back seasons. The Aggies won the WAC back in 2011 and 2012.

On top of that, USU is the first Mountain West school in a decade to win two straight conference titles.

What’s Next?

The Utah State women’s soccer team earned an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament with their win over Boise State.

The Aggies will return home to host the Washington Huskies in the first round on Friday, November 15.

