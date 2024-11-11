Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Kansas Off To Strong Start
Nov 11, 2024, 4:43 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 basketball had a strong start to the 2024-25 season. One team, the Kansas Jayhawks, stood out above the rest.
We will have weekly Big 12 basketball power rankings throughout the college basketball season.
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Two Edition
Take a look at the week two Big 12 basketball power rankings.
1. Kansas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Kansas 87, Howard 57
- Kansas 92, North Carolina 89
This Week
- Tuesday, November 12: vs. Michigan State (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Saturday, November 16: vs. Oakland
Big win for Kansas in week one over North Carolina in front of the Allen Fieldhouse faithful. Another tough test awaits in the Champions Classic against Michigan State.
2. Houston (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 1 (Down 1)
Last Week
- Houston 97, Jackson State 40
- Auburn 74, Houston 69 (Toyota Center in Houston)
This Week
- Wednesday, November 13: vs. Louisiana
Houston lost to an Auburn team that had to have its flight diverted due to a flight on a plane ride to Texas. The Tigers are talented enough to win it all this season. So we won’t knock Houston too much.
3. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2
Last Week
- Iowa State 83, Mississippi Valley State 44
This Week
- Monday, November 11: vs. Kansas City
Iowa State only plays one game per week until they get rolling at the Maui Invitational for Thansgiving.
4. Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Arizona 93, Canisius 64
- Arizona 102, Old Dominion 44
This Week
- Friday, November 15: at Wisconsin
Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka was impressive during the win over Old Dominion. He scored 18 points on 10 field goal attempts and grabbed 15 rebounds.
5. Cincinnati (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Cincinnati 109, Arkansas Pine Bluff 54
- Cincinnati 83, Morehead State 56
This Week
- Friday, November 15: vs. Nicholls
Texas transfer Dillon Mitchell was a perfect 7-7 from the field in the blowout win against Morehead State.
6. Baylor (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 2)
Last Week
- Gonzaga 101, Baylor 63
- Baylor 72, Arkansas 67
This Week
- Tuesday, November 12: vs. Sam Houston
- Sunday, November 17: vs. Tarleton State
Baylor challenged itself during the opening week, which is appreciated. Most teams don’t do that anymore. However, a 38-point loss on opening night to Gonzaga was surprising.
The bounce-back win over Arkansas was a strong showing. Baylor had four of its five starters score in double-figures. It’s been a slow start offensively for VJ Edgecombe, who is only shooting 10% from three in the first two games.
7. Texas Tech (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Texas Tech 94, Bethune Cookman 61
- Texas Tech 86, Northwestern State 65
This Week
- Wednesday, November 13: vs. Wyoming
New Mexico transfer JT Toppin is already emerging as the top guy on a deep Texas Tech team.
8. UCF (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Up 3)
Last Week
- UCF 64, Texas A&M 61
- UCF 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 68
This Week
- Tuesday, November 12: vs. Florida Atlantic
The Knights win on opening night over Texas A&M on their home floor was impressive. This team has the personnel to reach an NCAA Tournament. The win over A&M will be a quality resume boost as the season progresses.
9. BYU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Down 2)
Last Week
- BYU 88, Central Arkansas 50
- BYU 86, UC Riverside 80
This Week
- Wednesday, November 13: vs. Queens
- Saturday, November 16: vs. Idaho
Kevin Young’s new-look BYU team is still figuring things out. Starting point guard Dallin Hall missed week one, but the good news is that Egor Demin is as good as advertised.
10. Kansas State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 10
Last Week
- Kansas State 89, New Orleans 65
- Kansas State 77, Cleveland State 64
This Week
- Thursday, November 14: vs. LSU
The Wildcats are shooting 45% from three after their first two games.
11. TCU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 2)
Last Week
- TCU 105, Florida A&M 59
- TCU 67, Florida Gulf Coast 51
This Week
- Tuesday, November 12: vs. Texas State
- Friday, November 15: at Michigan
It’s a new-look roster for Jamie Dixon. But the one carryover from last year, Ernest Udeh, has performed well to begin this year.
12. Arizona State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Arizona State 55, Idaho State 48
- Arizona State 81, Santa Clara 74
- Gonzaga 88, Arizona State 80
This Week
- Thursday, November 14: vs. Grand Canyon (Phoenix, Arizona)
- Sunday, November 17: vs. St. Thomas
The Sun Devils had a loaded week one. They struggled in the opener against Idaho State, then got a quality neutral site win over Santa Clara, and then gave Gonzaga everything they could handle in The Kennel.
ASU led 69-67 over the Zags with 7:21 remaining but couldn’t maintain the lead.
13. West Virginia (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 1)
Last Week
- West Virginia 87, Robert Morris 59
- West Virginia 75, UMass 69
This Week
- Friday, November 15: at Pitt
The Mountaineers got a solid home win over UMass, who is knocking on the door of being a Top-100 KenPom team.
14. Utah (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 15 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Utah 100, Alcorn State 59
- Utah 98, Central Arkansas 63
This Week
- Tuesday, November 12: vs. Queens
- Sunday, November 17: at Mississippi State (Southaven, Mississippi)
Utah hit 38 threes in their first two games.
15. Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Down 1)
Last Week
- Oklahoma State 89, Green Bay 76
- Oklahoma State 80, St. Thomas 71
This Week
- Thursday, November 14: vs. Southern Illinois
The Steve Lutz era begins with two victories to open the season. Oklahoma State’s opening night win over Green Bay was solid against OK State alum Doug Gottlieb. It was a good tone-setting win for Lutz.
16. Colorado (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s power ranking: No. 16
Last Week
- Colorado 76, Eastern Washington 56
- Colorado 90, Northern Colorado 88 (2OT)
This Week
- Wednesday, November 13: vs. Cal State Fullerton
- Sunday, November 17: vs. Harvard
Freshman Elijah Malone was a bright spot in Colorado’s double overtime win over Northern Colorado. He scored 27 points. The victory gave Tad Boyle his 300th win.
