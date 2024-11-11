On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Kansas Off To Strong Start

Nov 11, 2024, 4:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 basketball had a strong start to the 2024-25 season. One team, the Kansas Jayhawks, stood out above the rest.

We will have weekly Big 12 basketball power rankings throughout the college basketball season.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Two Edition

Take a look at the week two Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Kansas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Kansas 87, Howard 57
  • Kansas 92, North Carolina 89

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 12: vs. Michigan State (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Saturday, November 16: vs. Oakland

Big win for Kansas in week one over North Carolina in front of the Allen Fieldhouse faithful. Another tough test awaits in the Champions Classic against Michigan State.

2. Houston (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Houston 97, Jackson State 40
  • Auburn 74, Houston 69 (Toyota Center in Houston)

This Week

  • Wednesday, November 13: vs. Louisiana

Houston lost to an Auburn team that had to have its flight diverted due to a flight on a plane ride to Texas. The Tigers are talented enough to win it all this season. So we won’t knock Houston too much.

3. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

  • Iowa State 83, Mississippi Valley State 44

This Week

  • Monday, November 11: vs. Kansas City

Iowa State only plays one game per week until they get rolling at the Maui Invitational for Thansgiving.

4. Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Arizona 93, Canisius 64
  • Arizona 102, Old Dominion 44

This Week

  • Friday, November 15: at Wisconsin

Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka was impressive during the win over Old Dominion. He scored 18 points on 10 field goal attempts and grabbed 15 rebounds.

5. Cincinnati (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Cincinnati 109, Arkansas Pine Bluff 54
  • Cincinnati 83, Morehead State 56

This Week

  • Friday, November 15: vs. Nicholls

Texas transfer Dillon Mitchell was a perfect 7-7 from the field in the blowout win against Morehead State.

6. Baylor (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • Gonzaga 101, Baylor 63
  • Baylor 72, Arkansas 67

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 12: vs. Sam Houston
  • Sunday, November 17: vs. Tarleton State

Baylor challenged itself during the opening week, which is appreciated. Most teams don’t do that anymore. However, a 38-point loss on opening night to Gonzaga was surprising.

The bounce-back win over Arkansas was a strong showing. Baylor had four of its five starters score in double-figures. It’s been a slow start offensively for VJ Edgecombe, who is only shooting 10% from three in the first two games.

7. Texas Tech (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Texas Tech 94, Bethune Cookman 61
  • Texas Tech 86, Northwestern State 65

This Week

  • Wednesday, November 13: vs. Wyoming

New Mexico transfer JT Toppin is already emerging as the top guy on a deep Texas Tech team.

8. UCF (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Up 3)

Last Week

  • UCF 64, Texas A&M 61
  • UCF 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 12: vs. Florida Atlantic

The Knights win on opening night over Texas A&M on their home floor was impressive. This team has the personnel to reach an NCAA Tournament. The win over A&M will be a quality resume boost as the season progresses.

9. BYU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • BYU 88, Central Arkansas 50
  • BYU 86, UC Riverside 80

This Week

  • Wednesday, November 13: vs. Queens
  • Saturday, November 16: vs. Idaho

Kevin Young’s new-look BYU team is still figuring things out. Starting point guard Dallin Hall missed week one, but the good news is that Egor Demin is as good as advertised.

10. Kansas State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10

Last Week

  • Kansas State 89, New Orleans 65
  • Kansas State 77, Cleveland State 64

This Week

  • Thursday, November 14: vs. LSU

The Wildcats are shooting 45% from three after their first two games.

11. TCU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • TCU 105, Florida A&M 59
  • TCU 67, Florida Gulf Coast 51

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 12: vs. Texas State
  • Friday, November 15: at Michigan

It’s a new-look roster for Jamie Dixon. But the one carryover from last year, Ernest Udeh, has performed well to begin this year.

12. Arizona State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Arizona State 55, Idaho State 48
  • Arizona State 81, Santa Clara 74
  • Gonzaga 88, Arizona State 80

This Week

  • Thursday, November 14: vs. Grand Canyon (Phoenix, Arizona)
  • Sunday, November 17: vs. St. Thomas

The Sun Devils had a loaded week one. They struggled in the opener against Idaho State, then got a quality neutral site win over Santa Clara, and then gave Gonzaga everything they could handle in The Kennel.

ASU led 69-67 over the Zags with 7:21 remaining but couldn’t maintain the lead.

13. West Virginia (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • West Virginia 87, Robert Morris 59
  • West Virginia 75, UMass 69

This Week

  • Friday, November 15: at Pitt

The Mountaineers got a solid home win over UMass, who is knocking on the door of being a Top-100 KenPom team.

14. Utah (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 15 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Utah 100, Alcorn State 59
  • Utah 98, Central Arkansas 63

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 12: vs. Queens
  • Sunday, November 17: at Mississippi State (Southaven, Mississippi)

Utah hit 38 threes in their first two games.

15. Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Oklahoma State 89, Green Bay 76
  • Oklahoma State 80, St. Thomas 71

This Week

  • Thursday, November 14: vs. Southern Illinois

The Steve Lutz era begins with two victories to open the season. Oklahoma State’s opening night win over Green Bay was solid against OK State alum Doug Gottlieb. It was a good tone-setting win for Lutz.

16. Colorado (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 16

Last Week

  • Colorado 76, Eastern Washington 56
  • Colorado 90, Northern Colorado 88 (2OT)

This Week

  • Wednesday, November 13: vs. Cal State Fullerton
  • Sunday, November 17: vs. Harvard

Freshman Elijah Malone was a bright spot in Colorado’s double overtime win over Northern Colorado. He scored 27 points. The victory gave Tad Boyle his 300th win.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Utah Football looks to get back in the win column against Colorado on Saturday. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Kansas Off To Strong Start

The week two edition of Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Women’s Soccer Claims Second-Straight Mountain West Title

For the second year in a row, the Utah State Aggies women's soccer team has claimed the Mountain West championship.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Is In ‘Solution Mode’ Following Tough Stretch

According to head coach Andre Tourigny, this poor stretch has forced the team into a "solution mode" in an attempt to try and turn things around.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas Game

BYU football depth chart for game 10 against the Kansas Jayhawks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Coach Kyle Whittingham Comments On Post-Rivalry Game Drama

Utah AD Mark Harlan created national headlines for his immediate reaction to Utah's stunning 22-21 loss to rival BYU.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Kansas Off To Strong Start