Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Kansas Off To Strong Start

SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 basketball had a strong start to the 2024-25 season. One team, the Kansas Jayhawks, stood out above the rest.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Two Edition

1. Kansas (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2 (Up 1)

Last Week

Kansas 87, Howard 57

Kansas 92, North Carolina 89

This Week

Tuesday, November 12: vs. Michigan State (Atlanta, Georgia)

Saturday, November 16: vs. Oakland

Big win for Kansas in week one over North Carolina in front of the Allen Fieldhouse faithful. Another tough test awaits in the Champions Classic against Michigan State.

2. Houston (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1 (Down 1)

Last Week

Houston 97, Jackson State 40

Auburn 74, Houston 69 (Toyota Center in Houston)

This Week

Wednesday, November 13: vs. Louisiana

Houston lost to an Auburn team that had to have its flight diverted due to a flight on a plane ride to Texas. The Tigers are talented enough to win it all this season. So we won’t knock Houston too much.

3. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

Iowa State 83, Mississippi Valley State 44

This Week

Monday, November 11: vs. Kansas City

Iowa State only plays one game per week until they get rolling at the Maui Invitational for Thansgiving.

4. Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)

Last Week

Arizona 93, Canisius 64

Arizona 102, Old Dominion 44

This Week

Friday, November 15: at Wisconsin

Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka was impressive during the win over Old Dominion. He scored 18 points on 10 field goal attempts and grabbed 15 rebounds.

5. Cincinnati (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 1)

Last Week

Cincinnati 109, Arkansas Pine Bluff 54

Cincinnati 83, Morehead State 56

This Week

Friday, November 15: vs. Nicholls

Texas transfer Dillon Mitchell was a perfect 7-7 from the field in the blowout win against Morehead State.

6. Baylor (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 2)

Last Week

Gonzaga 101, Baylor 63

Baylor 72, Arkansas 67

This Week

Tuesday, November 12: vs. Sam Houston

Sunday, November 17: vs. Tarleton State

Baylor challenged itself during the opening week, which is appreciated. Most teams don’t do that anymore. However, a 38-point loss on opening night to Gonzaga was surprising.

The bounce-back win over Arkansas was a strong showing. Baylor had four of its five starters score in double-figures. It’s been a slow start offensively for VJ Edgecombe, who is only shooting 10% from three in the first two games.

7. Texas Tech (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Up 1)

Last Week

Texas Tech 94, Bethune Cookman 61

Texas Tech 86, Northwestern State 65

This Week

Wednesday, November 13: vs. Wyoming

New Mexico transfer JT Toppin is already emerging as the top guy on a deep Texas Tech team.

8. UCF (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Up 3)

Last Week

UCF 64, Texas A&M 61

UCF 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

This Week

Tuesday, November 12: vs. Florida Atlantic

The Knights win on opening night over Texas A&M on their home floor was impressive. This team has the personnel to reach an NCAA Tournament. The win over A&M will be a quality resume boost as the season progresses.

9. BYU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Down 2)

Last Week

BYU 88, Central Arkansas 50

BYU 86, UC Riverside 80

This Week

Wednesday, November 13: vs. Queens

Saturday, November 16: vs. Idaho

Kevin Young’s new-look BYU team is still figuring things out. Starting point guard Dallin Hall missed week one, but the good news is that Egor Demin is as good as advertised.

10. Kansas State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10

Last Week

Kansas State 89, New Orleans 65

Kansas State 77, Cleveland State 64

This Week

Thursday, November 14: vs. LSU

The Wildcats are shooting 45% from three after their first two games.

11. TCU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 2)

Last Week

TCU 105, Florida A&M 59

TCU 67, Florida Gulf Coast 51

This Week

Tuesday, November 12: vs. Texas State

Friday, November 15: at Michigan

It’s a new-look roster for Jamie Dixon. But the one carryover from last year, Ernest Udeh, has performed well to begin this year.

12. Arizona State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)

Last Week

Arizona State 55, Idaho State 48

Arizona State 81, Santa Clara 74

Gonzaga 88, Arizona State 80

This Week

Thursday, November 14: vs. Grand Canyon (Phoenix, Arizona)

Sunday, November 17: vs. St. Thomas

The Sun Devils had a loaded week one. They struggled in the opener against Idaho State, then got a quality neutral site win over Santa Clara, and then gave Gonzaga everything they could handle in The Kennel.

ASU led 69-67 over the Zags with 7:21 remaining but couldn’t maintain the lead.

13. West Virginia (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 1)

Last Week

West Virginia 87, Robert Morris 59

West Virginia 75, UMass 69

This Week

Friday, November 15: at Pitt

The Mountaineers got a solid home win over UMass, who is knocking on the door of being a Top-100 KenPom team.

14. Utah (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 15 (Up 1)

Last Week

Utah 100, Alcorn State 59

Utah 98, Central Arkansas 63

This Week

Tuesday, November 12: vs. Queens

Sunday, November 17: at Mississippi State (Southaven, Mississippi)

Utah hit 38 threes in their first two games.

15. Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Down 1)

Last Week

Oklahoma State 89, Green Bay 76

Oklahoma State 80, St. Thomas 71

This Week

Thursday, November 14: vs. Southern Illinois

The Steve Lutz era begins with two victories to open the season. Oklahoma State’s opening night win over Green Bay was solid against OK State alum Doug Gottlieb. It was a good tone-setting win for Lutz.

16. Colorado (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 16

Last Week

Colorado 76, Eastern Washington 56

Colorado 90, Northern Colorado 88 (2OT)

This Week

Wednesday, November 13: vs. Cal State Fullerton

Sunday, November 17: vs. Harvard

Freshman Elijah Malone was a bright spot in Colorado’s double overtime win over Northern Colorado. He scored 27 points. The victory gave Tad Boyle his 300th win.

