How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team looks to get back in the win column as they face off against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Colorado football game

The Buffaloes host the Utes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday, November 16.

𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗣 💼 🆚 Colorado

🏟️ Folsom Field

⏰ SAT 11.16 | 10:00AM MT

📺 FOX

📻 ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/1HPpsxCmkW — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 11, 2024

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Colorado football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against the Colorado Buffaloes will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch Utah Football:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

YouTube TV

Radio

ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

