How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 11, 2024, 5:30 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team looks to get back in the win column as they face off against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Colorado football game

The Buffaloes host the Utes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday, November 16.

RELATED: Player Leadership On Display For Utah Football Following Loss To BYU

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Colorado football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against the Colorado Buffaloes will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch Utah Football:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

YouTube TV 

Radio

ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM

RELATED: Utah TE Brant Kuithe Is Officially Out For Remainder Of Season

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Colorado Buffaloes