Area barbershop offering free haircuts to all veterans on Wednesday

Nov 11, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE Veterans Day can be a busy one for our veterans, which is why The Fellas Barber Shop is offering free haircuts to veterans at all 10 of its locations on Wednesday. 

“The reason why we chose Wednesday is because everybody is going to be getting free services today,” said Nicholas Alan, a barber at the shop’s Midvale location. “So, we wanted to ensure that they had the opportunity to let us help them out as well.” 

A veteran himself, Alan served for six years in the Utah Army National Guard, first with the 118th Sapper Company, then he re-classified with the Tripple Duce in southern Utah. 

“Made a lot of good memories and made a lot of good friends, but those good memories and friends came with the sacrifice,” he said. 

Alan says putting his barber skills to work for veterans is his small way of showing his appreciation to his fellow service members. He says he hopes veterans will take advantage of the free service on Wednesday. 

“America is built on the foundation of working together and giving back to each other,” Alan said. “So, I feel like it’s vitally important for us at The Fellas Barber Shop to show you that we appreciate you and give back to you.”

Veterans are encouraged to call or book online and bring an idenification that indicates veteran. The shop also offers a Hero discount to all police officers and firefighters. In the month of November, however, The Fellas Barber Shop is also running a Veterans Day raffle for $5, with all proceeds going to the Utah Veterans Alliance. 

