Veteran in Holladay places flags across I-215

Nov 11, 2024, 6:44 PM | Updated: 6:49 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY — For the last decade, Edward Flegal has been walking about one mile from his home in Holladay up to a bridge on 4500 South across Interstate 215 with an American flag honoring those who’ve fought for our country. 

“This is all Channel 5’s fault,” Flegal joked.

He said he got the idea from a story KSL did about a military officer who would silently stand across Interstate 15 with a single flag. 

“He gave me a challenge and I said, ‘I know where I can be,'” Flegel said.

 Flegal said since then it’s turned into a family affair and a community event. 

(Hollie Lundell) (Hollie Lundell) (Hollie Lundell)

Fostering patriotism

“A number of years ago I got in touch with my insurance agent and his daughter actually said ‘we would be happy to sponsor you up there,'” Flegal said. “And so, they got me the flags and every time I’m up there, they have given us a little pass out flags.” 

Flegal, who served in the army reserves during the Vietnam era, said rain or shine, hot or cold, he makes sure he stands along the overpass with those flags to spread patriotism. He also started placing photos along the metal fencing of other veterans many of which include his own family. 

“This is the type of thing that foster(s), patriotism,” he said. “And we want our youth to grow up to know that freedom is not free.” 

He has done this for almost every patriotic holiday. But at age of 82, Flegel said this is the last year he’ll likely be doing this. He hopes his family or other community members can help continue this tradition. 

“All too often our veterans are forgotten,” Flegal said. “Veterans are the backbone of this country’s defense. We need patriots out there. We need the young people in this country to sit up and take notice.” 

