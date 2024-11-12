On the Site:
Nov 11, 2024, 10:18 PM | Updated: 10:43 pm

BY ANDREW ADAMS


SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures neared 70 Monday, Utahns took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather ahead of a significant change in the forecast that promised to bring rain, snow and cold Tuesday morning.

In the Avenues, people commonly wore shorts Monday afternoon as they cycled, walked their dogs, ran and played pickleball.
“This is beautiful—just beautiful,” said Tom Bruzenak, who was playing pickleball with friends. “We should have this the rest of the month.”

Donise Davidson also commented that it was a “beautiful day” at a time of year when good weather wasn’t a certainty.
“There’s going to be a little wind, there’s going to be sun,” she beamed.

They didn’t seem to mind the sudden weather shift, which promised to drop highs by at least 20 degrees Tuesday and cool the morning into the mid-30s as rain and snow pushed through the area.

“During the pandemic we played every single day during the whole winter,” Bruzenak said. “We shoveled the snow here, cleaned it off, played outside the whole time.”

Davidson predicted a similar outcome this winter.

“That’s right because we’ll clear the snow off the court if we have to,” Davidson smiled.

