Utah State University cadets march to honor veterans

Nov 11, 2024, 10:47 PM

Cadets at Utah State University spent Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, marching in solidarity to honor those who have died while fighting for freedom. (KSL TV)

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


SALT LAKE CITY Cadets at Utah State University spent Veterans Day marching in solidarity to honor those who have died while fighting for freedom.

It’s a nearly 20-year tradition at the school on Veterans Day and one that Capt. Matt Jordan says the cadets love. 

“It’s something that the cadets here look forward to every year,” Jordan said.

Cadet Third Class Seth Kowallis says he marched for a veteran that died in the Vietnam War.  

“Each one of us, when we march, we are marching for someone,” Kowallis said, who hopes to fly with the Air Force. “During that hour, I was thinking about that person, just about the entire time.” 

The march takes place on the quad of the Utah State University campus as the path is lined with American Flags. On this Veterans Day, the weather was breezy and 70 degrees. Those marching during the overnight hours won’t be as lucky, but the march goes on regardless of the weather. 

“It’s an honor to remember those that have one before us,” Jordan said. “Especially for the cadets that are preparing to serve, to be commissioned officers and lead.” 

The march will wrap up Tuesday at 7 a.m. 

Debbie Worthen

Cadets at Utah State University spent Veterans Day marching in solidarity to honor those who have died while fighting for freedom.

Edward Flegal spreads patriotism with some young people on a bridge on 4500 South across Interstate...

Brianna Chavez

Veteran in Holladay places flags across I-215

For the last decade, Edward Flegal has been walking about one mile from his home in Holladay up to a bridge on 4500 South across Interstate 215 with an American flag honoring those who've fought for our country. 

The Fellas Barber Shop is offering free haircuts to veterans at all 10 of its locations on Wednesda...

Shara Park

Area barbershop offering free haircuts to all veterans on Wednesday

The Fellas Barber Shop is offering free haircuts to veterans at all 10 of its locations on Wednesday. 

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Wheeler Historic Farm during the 2024 Whistlestop Tour “Pe...

Alton Barnhart

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Wheeler Farm

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Wheeler Historic Farm during the 2024 Whistlestop Tour “People’s Tree” on Saturday. 

A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is placed on a fla...

MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press

This year’s 74-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree en route

A giant Norway spruce that will serve as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was en route to New York City on Thursday from its tiny Massachusetts hometown.

FILE: Turkeys roam the lawn of Nathan Hege. Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret N...

Tammy Kikuchi, KSL NewsRadio

Could avian flu affect Thanksgiving in Utah?

After avian flu turned up in chickens and cows in Cache County, state officials are keeping a close watch on turkeys.

