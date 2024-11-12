Utah State University cadets march to honor veterans

SALT LAKE CITY — Cadets at Utah State University spent Veterans Day marching in solidarity to honor those who have died while fighting for freedom.

It’s a nearly 20-year tradition at the school on Veterans Day and one that Capt. Matt Jordan says the cadets love.

“It’s something that the cadets here look forward to every year,” Jordan said.

Cadet Third Class Seth Kowallis says he marched for a veteran that died in the Vietnam War.

“Each one of us, when we march, we are marching for someone,” Kowallis said, who hopes to fly with the Air Force. “During that hour, I was thinking about that person, just about the entire time.”

The march takes place on the quad of the Utah State University campus as the path is lined with American Flags. On this Veterans Day, the weather was breezy and 70 degrees. Those marching during the overnight hours won’t be as lucky, but the march goes on regardless of the weather.

“It’s an honor to remember those that have one before us,” Jordan said. “Especially for the cadets that are preparing to serve, to be commissioned officers and lead.”

The march will wrap up Tuesday at 7 a.m.