On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Mountain Bike Mania: Pedaling Utah Tourism

Nov 12, 2024, 6:56 AM | Updated: 7:05 am

Deanie Wimmer's Profile Picture

BY DEANIE WIMMER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A growing number of Utah high schools have about as many mountain bike racers as football players. That surprising development becomes obvious at the starting line of weekend races.

“We are the largest youth cycling organization in the nation,” said Dallen Atack, board president of the Utah High School Cycling League.

Utah has the biggest high school mountain bike teams in the country and they’re bringing a tourism windfall to rural Utah towns. (Courtesy Sam Allen) Utah has the biggest high school mountain bike teams in the country and they’re bringing a tourism windfall to rural Utah towns. (Courtesy Matt Barr) Utah has the biggest high school mountain bike teams in the country and they’re bringing a tourism windfall to rural Utah towns. (Variant Cinema) Utah has the biggest high school mountain bike teams in the country and they’re bringing a tourism windfall to rural Utah towns. (Courtesy Aaron Averett)

Just 10 years ago, there were 320 riders. Now more than 7,500 students compete.

“I love being out there all the time,” said Morgan High School rider Blair Erickson.

Riders aren’t the only ones who love high school mountain biking.

“They have an incredible impact on our community,” said Maria Twitchell, director of Visit Cedar City, Brian Head Tourism Bureau.

“It bolsters the community because they have to eat and get gas and stay,” said Dennis Jorgensen, mountain bike organizer in Richfield.

Mountain bike races held among the ridges of Richfield, the peaks of Price and the vistas of Vernal bring thousands of visitors who likely wouldn’t otherwise come to these small Utah towns.

“From fast food to sit down, our restaurants are full,” said Price Mayor Michael Kourianos.

In Richfield, traffic and hotel parking lots are filled with cars carrying valuable cargo.

“Any time you drive down main street, you see a van or car with bikes on the back of it, and that didn’t use to be the case,” said Carson DeMille, chairman of the Richfield Trail Committee.

A pair of cars transporting multiple bikes each shown outside a restaurant. Utah locals say it’s now common to see bike racks when driving down main streets, and that wasn’t always the case. (Courtesy Ashley Burr)

What’s become clear in city after city, is that on race weekends, huge open fields have become paydirt:

  • $1,000,000 in Price
  • $1,800,000 in Cedar City
  • $500,000 in Richfield.

So no surprise, small towns all over Utah are racing to build tracks of their own.

Tracks have existed for a number of years in Richfield, Cedar City, Vernal, Price, St George, Manti, Beaver Mountain, Eagle Mountain and Soldier Hollow.

More recently, trails have come online in Mantua, Herriman and Beaver. And new trails have come or are coming to Tooele, Panguitch and Gunnison.  Morgan has a track in the works.

A map showing Utah counties and the many bike trails that have been established. (KSL TV)

The cities of Price and Herriman are working on second tracks.

“It’s pretty competitive. We don’t really talk about it, but on our end, we try to take care of those race directors,” said Lesh Coltharp, director of Tourism and Events for Uintah County.

Ahead of the races, big open fields of dirt turn into mini cities of high school staging tents. There’s a reason these races are more suited to rural Utah than established ski resorts and trail areas.

“We do have specific standards on how long the course needs to be,” said Michelle Lyman, race director for region 2.

They need broad tracks that are 4-6 miles, about 500 feet in elevation, with nothing too steep or too narrow.

But the number one requirement:

“We need to have at least 1,000 parking spaces to hold one of our races,” Atack said.

Many cities combine private, county and BLM lands with donations, county and state grants to build their tracks.

It’s more than just economics that fuels mountain biking mania. Unlike most high school sports, everyone gets to compete. No one sits on the sidelines.

“Nobody rides the bench, is one of our favorite mottos of the league,” Atack said.

These tracks provide a valuable source of recreation and opportunity for kids, especially in small towns.

“I knew that if we could get these kids riding it would change their lives,” said Dennis Jorgensen, of Richfield.

“We’re building athletes.  And those athletes turn to lifetime users and recreationists and come back year after year and bring their kids,” added Maria Twitchell, of Cedar City.

In many cities, trail maintenance can also become a part-time, high school job.

Since mountain biking isn’t a high school-sanctioned sport, the need for parent volunteers is great. They require a 1:6 coach-to-student ratio, just to ride on the trails.

“This is a sport where parents can practice and ride right alongside their kids, support them in the day,” Lyman said.

So, while mountain biking is changing the face of high school sports for thousands of families, it is also putting Utah towns on the map for tourism.

“Word of mouth continues to grow, so the impact is much larger than we anticipated,” said Amy Myers, Sevier County tourism director.

“When the community benefits,” Jorgensen said, “We all benefit.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah has the biggest high school mountain bike teams in the country and they’re bringing a touris...

Deanie Wimmer

Mountain Bike Mania: Pedaling Utah Tourism

Utah has the biggest high school mountain bike teams in the country and they’re bringing a tourism windfall to rural Utah towns.

10 minutes ago

Cadets at Utah State University spent Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, marching in solidarity t...

Debbie Worthen

Utah State University cadets march to honor veterans

Cadets at Utah State University spent Veterans Day marching in solidarity to honor those who have died while fighting for freedom.

8 hours ago

blazing orange skies above water...

Andrew Adams

Utahns take in warm weather ahead of significant temperature change, precipitation

As temperatures neared 70 Monday, Utahns took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather ahead of a significant change in the forecast that promised to bring rain, snow and cold Tuesday morning.

9 hours ago

City and county leaders are speaking out against the proposal to use transportation funds to rebuil...

Garna Mejia

Move to use transportation funds for Salt Palace rebuild sparks concern

City and county leaders are speaking out against the proposal to use transportation funds to rebuild the Salt Palace, a project that could cost more than $1 billion. 

9 hours ago

Diane and Ben Thronal in their South Jordan home, talking about how they met during the Vietnam War...

Mike Anderson

South Jordan couple brought together during Vietnam War

A Utah couple said they might never have met if it wasn't for the Vietnam War, but not in the way people might expect.

12 hours ago

Edward Flegal spreads patriotism with some young people on a bridge on 4500 South across Interstate...

Brianna Chavez

Veteran in Holladay places flags across I-215

For the last decade, Edward Flegal has been walking about one mile from his home in Holladay up to a bridge on 4500 South across Interstate 215 with an American flag honoring those who've fought for our country. 

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Mountain Bike Mania: Pedaling Utah Tourism