Man hit by car while walking in Roy; police searching for driver who fled

LOCAL NEWS

Nov 12, 2024, 7:55 AM

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

ROY — A 66-year-old man was seriously injured by a car that hit him in Roy, police said late Monday. The car that hit him fled the scene afterward, and police are asking for the public’s help.

The man was hit near 3700 S. Midland Drive, according to the Roy Police Department. After officers arrived, the man was quickly taken to a nearby hospital. Officers did not provide his name, or give an update to his condition as of Tuesday morning.

“At this time we believe the car to be a white or pearl white color and will be missing a side view mirror,” police said.

Police asked anyone who may have been in the area around 6:20 p.m. and have any information to contact Weber County Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

