Snow strikes Wasatch Front in first major sign of forthcoming winter

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow showers plagued commuters early morning Tuesday after the small storm was forecasted to pass through the northern part of the state — and follow an unusually warm day Monday.

According to KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, the snow would likely accumulate under an inch in the valley but could see up to two inches in some bench areas. The snow showers were expected to break up into mid-morning, he said, and most of the valley would dry up toward noon Tuesday.

Mountain snowfall was forecasted to see three to eight inches, but some of the Wasatch Range could see up to 10.

Johnson said Wednesday should be dry into the weekend when the next storm was likely to hit on Saturday.

