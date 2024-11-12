Looking out for the Good: Operation Homefront donates meal kits to military families
Nov 12, 2024, 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:01 am
Operation Homefront spent their Veterans Day feeding military families.
The organization’s Holiday Meals for Military Program handed out meal kits to 150 families on Monday, marking 200,000 families served nationwide since the program began.
Operation Homefront reports that a quarter of active-duty families struggle with food insecurity. They hope these holiday meals will ensure they don’t have to choose between paying the bills and celebrating their vets.