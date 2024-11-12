On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Friends’ themed socks offered by American Red Cross for blood donors during holidays

Nov 12, 2024, 12:34 PM

The American Red Cross launched a blood drive during the 2024 holidays gifting donors "Friends"-the...

The American Red Cross launched a blood drive during the 2024 holidays gifting donors "Friends"-themed socks, in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. (The American Red Cross)

(The American Red Cross)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross announced it will launch a special “Friendsgiving” blood drive in honor of the show “Friends” and its 30th anniversary. Starting Monday, Nov. 18, blood donors will receive a set of “Friends” themed holiday socks.

“Life is better with ‘Friends,'” a campaign graphic read, in the show’s iconic font. “Donate blood.”

On Sept. 22, 1994, “Friends” debuted on NBC, marking the beginning of a movement that celebrated the show’s humor, legendary cast and ironic relatability that has yet to expire. Now, the show has transcended to Broadway, an animated series, and into countless trivia games, the Red Cross said, and it wanted to use the show’s legacy for good.

A graphic made for the “Friendsgiving” blood drive campaign. (The American Red Cross)

In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, donors will receive two pairs of holiday socks for them to “keep a pair and give a pair to a friend.” And, if donating blood isn’t in the cards, you can also “Pivot!” as Ross Geller would say, and donate plasma or platelets instead.

“It’s not just about the socks,” said executive director Benjamin Donner. “It’s about the difference each one of us can make in someone’s life.”

Donner said the holiday season can be a particularly difficult time to meet blood donation quotas for the number of patients in need.

A graphic made for the “Friendsgiving” blood drive campaign. (The American Red Cross)

“With all the excitement surrounding the holidays, blood donation may get overlooked due to other obligations,” Donner said. “This time of year, many regular donors will take a break from their normal routine and may not have a chance to donate, but patients’ need for blood remains constant.”

The Red Cross said it must collect approximately 12,500 blood donations and 3,000 platelet donations in the U.S. daily to keep up with the demand, and nearly 45 hospitals in Utah rely on the Red Cross for blood supply.

“While all blood types are needed, there is a critical demand for type O and platelet donors,” the Red Cross said. “Type O positive is the most transfused blood type, while type O negative is the universal donor, often used in emergencies when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type.”

The Red Cross said it would be running the “Friendsgiving” drive until Dec. 8, or while supplies last.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The American Red Cross launched a blood drive during the 2024 holidays gifting donors "Friends"-the...

Mary Culbertson

‘Friends’ themed socks offered by American Red Cross for blood donors during holidays

The American Red Cross launched a blood drive during the 2024 holidays gifting donors "Friends"-themed socks, in honor of the show's 30th anniversary.

9 seconds ago

The dark car that crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven at 414 E. 200 South on Tuesday morning....

Michael Houck

Car drives into Salt Lake City 7-Eleven, police report no injuries

A car has crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven after the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, police say.

1 hour ago

Volunteers giving away meal kits to families in need....

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking out for the Good: Operation Homefront donates meal kits to military families

Operation Homefront spent their Veterans Day feeding military families.

2 hours ago

Boats on a dock in Utah....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Registering your boat or OHV out of state to save on tax money is illegal warns Utah officials

As the KSL Investigators have been reporting, some Utahns are using a loophole to register their cars, trucks, and SUVs out of state so they can pay a whole lot less.

2 hours ago

What was initially expected to be valley rain escalated into snow showers along the Wasatch Front o...

Mary Culbertson

Snow strikes Wasatch Front in first major sign of forthcoming winter

Snow showers plagued commuters on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in the first sign of the upcoming winter along the Wasatch Front.

3 hours ago

A 66-year-old man was hit by a car in Roy on Nov. 11, 2024. The car immediately fled the scene, acc...

Mary Culbertson

Man hit by car while walking in Roy; police searching for driver who fled

A man was hit by a car in Roy on Nov. 12, 2024. The car fled the scene, police said.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘Friends’ themed socks offered by American Red Cross for blood donors during holidays