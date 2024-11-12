‘Friends’ themed socks offered by American Red Cross for blood donors during holidays

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross announced it will launch a special “Friendsgiving” blood drive in honor of the show “Friends” and its 30th anniversary. Starting Monday, Nov. 18, blood donors will receive a set of “Friends” themed holiday socks.

“Life is better with ‘Friends,'” a campaign graphic read, in the show’s iconic font. “Donate blood.”

On Sept. 22, 1994, “Friends” debuted on NBC, marking the beginning of a movement that celebrated the show’s humor, legendary cast and ironic relatability that has yet to expire. Now, the show has transcended to Broadway, an animated series, and into countless trivia games, the Red Cross said, and it wanted to use the show’s legacy for good.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, donors will receive two pairs of holiday socks for them to “keep a pair and give a pair to a friend.” And, if donating blood isn’t in the cards, you can also “Pivot!” as Ross Geller would say, and donate plasma or platelets instead.

“It’s not just about the socks,” said executive director Benjamin Donner. “It’s about the difference each one of us can make in someone’s life.”

Donner said the holiday season can be a particularly difficult time to meet blood donation quotas for the number of patients in need.

“With all the excitement surrounding the holidays, blood donation may get overlooked due to other obligations,” Donner said. “This time of year, many regular donors will take a break from their normal routine and may not have a chance to donate, but patients’ need for blood remains constant.”

The Red Cross said it must collect approximately 12,500 blood donations and 3,000 platelet donations in the U.S. daily to keep up with the demand, and nearly 45 hospitals in Utah rely on the Red Cross for blood supply.

“While all blood types are needed, there is a critical demand for type O and platelet donors,” the Red Cross said. “Type O positive is the most transfused blood type, while type O negative is the universal donor, often used in emergencies when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type.”

The Red Cross said it would be running the “Friendsgiving” drive until Dec. 8, or while supplies last.