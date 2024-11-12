Car drives into Salt Lake City 7-Eleven, police report no injuries

SALT LAKE CITY — A car has crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven after the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, police say.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday morning at 414 E. 200 South. Police reported no injuries and said a tow truck was on the scene.

We’re investigating a crash at 414 East 200 South that resulted in an SUV going into a 7-Eleven. It appears the driver may have hit the gas instead of the brake. There are no injuries. A tow truck just arrived on scene. PIO on scene.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/aNtf6CyyO8 — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) November 12, 2024

The is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.