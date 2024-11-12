On the Site:
Balance of Power
LOCAL NEWS

Car drives into Salt Lake City 7-Eleven, police report no injuries

Nov 12, 2024, 11:08 AM

The dark car that crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven at 414 E. 200 South on Tuesday morning....

The dark car that crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven at 414 E. 200 South on Tuesday morning. (The Salt Lake City Police Department)

(The Salt Lake City Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A car has crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven after the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, police say.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday morning at 414 E. 200 South. Police reported no injuries and said a tow truck was on the scene.

The is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided. 

