OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Holiday tree cutting permits go on sale for Utahns

Nov 12, 2024, 1:57 PM

A man with a BLM hoodie dragging a recently cut tree....

A man with a BLM hoodie dragging a recently cut tree. (BLM)

(BLM)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, the Bureau of Land Management started selling non-commercial permits for cutting down holiday trees on certain public lands.

BLM said permits cost $10 each and can be purchased through its Forest Products Permit website. If you can’t purchase online, you can visit a BLM field office during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays.

“This annual event allows the public to harvest trees, including pinyon pine and juniper, from designated areas on public lands across Utah. The permit program supports forest health while providing a cherished holiday experience,” the BLM said in a written statement.

The BLM is also encouraging everyone to learn about the regulations on cutting, as each district sets its own on which tree species to cut, the locations where we can cut, and what each permit allows.

People can also view an interactive map created by the BLM to see what areas are assigned designated cutting sites.

5 seconds ago

