LOCAL NEWS

Judge denies renewed bail request for Kamas mother charged with murdering husband

Nov 12, 2024, 2:11 PM

Kouri Richins, charged with killing her husband, looks on during a bail hearing on June 12, 2023, i...

Kouri Richins, charged with killing her husband, looks on during a bail hearing on June 12, 2023, in Park City. On Monday, Richins was found guilty of assaulting her sister-in-law shortly after her husband's death. (Rick Bowmer, Associated Press)

(Rick Bowmer, Associated Press)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — A 3rd District judge has denied a repeated request for bail from a Kamas mother accused of murdering her husband.

In a hearing Tuesday, Judge Richard Mrazik said that when he first considered bail after Kouri Richins was arrested in June 2023, she had structural ties to the community through her business and her children. Now, her children are under the guardianship of her husband’s family and her business is gone.

“There simply are not reasonably available means of mitigating her risk to the community and to herself or the strong incentive for her to flee the jurisdiction of the court,” Mrazik said.

He also said although she no longer faces the possibility of the death penalty, like she did when he last considered it, Richins is now charged with two first-degree felonies, meaning she could still spend the rest of her life in prison.

Richins is charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder, first-degree felonies; two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of filing a fraudulent insurance claim, second-degree felonies; plus three counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

Mrazik granted a motion from prosecutors during Tuesday’s hearing to dismiss two counts of distributing a controlled substance, second-degree felonies.

The judge also denied a request from Richins’ attorneys to try her charge for attempted murder in a separate trial from the aggravated murder charge, ruling that the two were part of a common scheme or plan. He said in both instances, charges allege she purchased fentanyl, administered it to her husband in food or drink and left her husband alone.

Mrazik did, however, separate four charges related to mortgage fraud that allegedly occurred in 2021, ruling that they should be presented as part of a separate trial, as Richins’ attorneys requested, to keep the trial fair and not prejudice the jury.

“There is too much temporal distance and too much dissimilarity,” he said.

The judge also denied a request to have 12 jurors on the case, rather than eight, and ruled that jury selection should happen in person. The jury trial is scheduled to begin in April.

This story will be updated.

Kouri Richins, charged with killing her husband, looks on during a bail hearing on June 12, 2023, i...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Judge denies renewed bail request for Kamas mother charged with murdering husband

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik ruled on multiple motions in the case against Kouri Richins, a Utah mother and author accused of fatally poisoning her husband.

