On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah businessmen indicted, charged with financial crimes

Nov 12, 2024, 6:17 PM

The Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

The Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against two Utah businessmen on Tuesday, charging the pair with various financial crimes.

Aaron A. Wagner, 42, was initially charged in late October. His business partner, Michael Mains, 46, was listed as a codefendant and indicted with Wagner on Nov. 6.

According to the filed indictment, the pair devised a scheme to steal from investors over nearly three and a half years, from March 12, 2021 to Sep. 27, 2024.

The document also states that the pair would offer investments or loans to investors and show them Wagner’s lavish lifestyle, including exotic cars and personal jets, to provide an air of legitimacy to the pair’s business.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the pair also set up Wagscap Food Services to control the investments they illegally obtained. Through Wagscap, they took money from businesses, including Everbowl, Hello Sugar, Dirty Bird, and other chains.

According to the release, the pair also told lenders and investors that their money would be used to develop restaurants instead of diverting that investment capital to their accounts.

The pair are also charged with diverting millions of dollars for their benefit, including items such as a $4 million house for Wagner in Arizona, an $8 million airplane to be shared, a $4.5 million property to be developed into a nightclub, and an $8 million property in Montana.

Both Aaron A. Wagner and Michael Mains are facing 16 charges, including;

  • four counts of wire fraud;
  • one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;
  • six counts of transactional money laundering, and;
  • five counts of concealment of money laundering.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Utah businessmen indicted, charged with financial crimes

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against two Utah businessmen on Tuesday, charging the pair with financial crimes.

5 seconds ago

The top of Brighton Ski Resort covered in white powder. (Dan Roscoe, KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Snow storm coming just in time for ski resorts opening

A very welcoming mountain snowstorm hit the Cottonwoods just in time for Brighton Ski Resort to open up in two days.

24 minutes ago

The BYU head cheerleading coach being hit in the head by a water bottle during Saturday's game agai...

Daniel Woodruff

U of U police arrest man accused of throwing water bottle that hit BYU cheer coach

University of Utah police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of assault in connection to a water bottle that hit Brigham Young University’s head cheerleading coach.

57 minutes ago

David Gene Remley, 36, already facing charges of child kidnapping, is facing additional charges. (S...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

More charges for St. George man accused of child kidnapping

A St. George man accused of kidnapping a woman and her three children in the fall and telling them they would soon be going to heaven, is now facing additional criminal charges.

60 minutes ago

A protected wild stallion was found shot to death Sunday in the Onaqui Herd Management Area near Du...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Protected wild stallion found shot to death near Dugway

A young palomino stallion was found shot to death Sunday in the Onaqui Herd Management Area, around 10 miles south of Dugway, according to the Onaqui Catalogue Foundation.

3 hours ago

Kouri Richins inside the courtroom on Nov. 12, 2024 as a 3rd District judge denied her bail....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Judge denies renewed bail request for Kamas mother charged with murdering husband

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik ruled on multiple motions in the case against Kouri Richins, a Utah mother and author accused of fatally poisoning her husband.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah businessmen indicted, charged with financial crimes