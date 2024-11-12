Unsolved Histories: Closure

On the Site:
Nov 12, 2024, 3:51 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm

The 60th anniversary commemoration of Flight 293 and monument dedication, held at Tahoma National C...

The 60th anniversary commemoration of Flight 293 and monument dedication, held at Tahoma National Cemetery near Seattle on June 3, 2023. (Feliks Banel)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY FELIKS BANEL, KSL PODCASTS


KSLTV.com

When Private Bruce Barrowman boarded Flight 293, he was just 17 years old. Bruce’s loss has haunted his younger brother Greg for decades. At times, Greg has struggled to make sense of what happened, and to find some way to commemorate Bruce and the other 100 passengers and crew who were lost.

Through years of grief and sometimes anger and frustration, Greg repeatedly asked the military to search for the wreckage to find for answers to the big questions about what went wrong and why the DC-7C went down in the Gulf of Alaska. At the same time, the Barrowmans also did what they could to memorialize Bruce and never forget his sacrifice – and theirs, too.

Personal Monuments to Hidden Grief

As Greg began connecting with other Flight 293 families, he learned that many have been trying to do exactly the same thing. Like the Barrowmans, many families felt abandoned by the US government. They hunted online for information about the flight, and some also built private monuments to their lost loved ones alongside their family homes, complete with plaques and flagpoles.

With help from many of those Flight 293 families and from an informal network of aviation and military historians and others simply interested righting a decades-old wrong, Greg Barrowman led an effort to publicly commemorate the loss of those aboard, and to finally dedicate a permanent monument to the tragedy.

The private monument dedicated by Bruce Barrowman's family in their front yard not long after Flight 293 went down in 1963. (Courtesy Greg Barrowman)

Creating a Permanent Memorial

On June 3, 2023, many Flight 293 families gathered near Seattle for a public ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the crash. The gathering formally memorialized the six-member civilian crew from Northwest Airlines, and the 95 active duty military, dependents and federal employees who were aboard the plane.

Among the more than 100 people who came from around the United States to pay their respects and to share their stories was Cherie Pipkin-Gardener, Bruce Barrowman’s high-school girlfriend.

The monument to Flight 293 was paid for with private funds raised by Greg Barrowman, and dedicated at Tahoma National Cemetery on June 3, 2023 – the 60th anniversary of the tragic loss.

The monument to Flight 293 was paid for with private funds raised by Greg Barrowman, and dedicated at Tahoma National Cemetery on June 3, 2023 – the 60th anniversary of the tragic loss. (Feliks Banel)

“I am so proud to be here, and I’m so grateful,” Pipkin-Gardener, who traveled from Arizona, said. “I think the things that Greg and the rest of his family have done are phenomenal. It’s helped so many people.”

Once the privately funded monument had been formally dedicated at Tahoma National Cemetery south of Seattle, the Flight 293 families gathered for a picnic at Greg Barrowman’s nearby home.

As Close as Our Language Can Come

“I don’t know if you really have closure,” Pipkin-Gardener said, as she shared stories about Bruce and about her lifelong bond with the Barrowman family. “I don’t know if closure is the right word,” she continued, “but I think it’s as close as our language can come.”

Feliks Banel, KSL Podcasts

Unsolved Histories: Closure

On the final episode of Unsolved Histories: What Happened to Flight 293?, the families and friends left behind gather on the 60th anniversary of the tragic event. For the very first time, as a group united by shared loss, the sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, grandsons and granddaughters commemorate their loved ones and pledge to keep seeking answers about Flight 293, and to be formally acknowledged by the Department of Defense.

Unsolved Histories: Closure