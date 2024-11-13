Snow storm coming just in time for ski resorts opening

BRIGHTON — A very welcoming mountain snowstorm hit the Cottonwoods just in time for Brighton Ski Resort to open up in two days.

In fact, the resort says they are expected to have one of their best opening days because of the storms that have been hitting the mountains over the last several weeks, despite all the 80-degree temperatures in October.

“If you would have talked to me a month ago when it was so warm in October I wouldn’t have thought we would open so early. But we are back to what our average is the second, third week of November,” the spokesperson for Brighton Ski Resort Jared Winkler said.

Last year the resort opened after Thanksgiving day. This year they will be opening two weeks before.

“Last year was a little stressful opening after Thanksgiving. Our goal was always to open by Thanksgiving and to get it to where people can come out here to join their families and ski while they are on vacation, and we are going to be able to do that this year. We are excited to be ready,” Winkler said.

KSL TV hitched a ride with snowcat operator Adam Morrisett who was grooming the slopes and has been at the resort for 12 years. He was one of many busy workers at the resort racing against the clock preparing for opening day.

“Mountain coverage is pretty good right now. Temps have been super cold, totally been able to make a lot of snow,” Morrisett said. “I think we are shaping up to have one of the best openers we’ve had in a really long time, just with the coverage and fresh snow today, making everything white and soft. Thursday should be good.”

Solitude Ski Resort is set to open on Friday. Park City and Alta Ski Resort are scheduled to open up at the end of next week, and Brian Head Resort opened up last week. For a full list of openings go to SkiUtah.com.