On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Snow storm coming just in time for ski resorts opening

Nov 12, 2024, 5:54 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

BRIGHTON — A very welcoming mountain snowstorm hit the Cottonwoods just in time for Brighton Ski Resort to open up in two days.

In fact, the resort says they are expected to have one of their best opening days because of the storms that have been hitting the mountains over the last several weeks, despite all the 80-degree temperatures in October.

“If you would have talked to me a month ago when it was so warm in October I wouldn’t have thought we would open so early. But we are back to what our average is the second, third week of November,”  the spokesperson for Brighton Ski Resort Jared Winkler said.

Last year the resort opened after Thanksgiving day. This year they will be opening two weeks before.

“Last year was a little stressful opening after Thanksgiving. Our goal was always to open by Thanksgiving and to get it to where people can come out here to join their families and ski while they are on vacation, and we are going to be able to do that this year. We are excited to be ready,” Winkler said.

KSL TV hitched a ride with snowcat operator Adam Morrisett who was grooming the slopes and has been at the resort for 12 years. He was one of many busy workers at the resort racing against the clock preparing for opening day.

“Mountain coverage is pretty good right now. Temps have been super cold, totally been able to make a lot of snow,” Morrisett said. “I think we are shaping up to have one of the best openers we’ve had in a really long time, just with the coverage and fresh snow today, making everything white and soft. Thursday should be good.”

Solitude Ski Resort is set to open on Friday. Park City and Alta Ski Resort are scheduled to open up at the end of next week, and Brian Head Resort opened up last week. For a full list of openings go to SkiUtah.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Kaysville residents packed the Davis County Commission chambers to oppose a warming center on Nov. ...

Mike Anderson

Kaysville homeowners show up in large numbers to oppose warming center

More than a hundred homeowners packed the Davis County Commission chambers Tuesday morning to oppose a warming center that is set to come to their community.

7 minutes ago

The Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Utah businessmen indicted, charged with financial crimes

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against two Utah businessmen on Tuesday, charging the pair with financial crimes.

25 minutes ago

The top of Brighton Ski Resort covered in white powder. (Dan Roscoe, KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Snow storm coming just in time for ski resorts opening

A very welcoming mountain snowstorm hit the Cottonwoods just in time for Brighton Ski Resort to open up in two days.

49 minutes ago

The BYU head cheerleading coach being hit in the head by a water bottle during Saturday's game agai...

Daniel Woodruff

U of U police arrest man accused of throwing water bottle that hit BYU cheer coach

University of Utah police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of assault in connection to a water bottle that hit Brigham Young University’s head cheerleading coach.

1 hour ago

David Gene Remley, 36, already facing charges of child kidnapping, is facing additional charges. (S...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

More charges for St. George man accused of child kidnapping

A St. George man accused of kidnapping a woman and her three children in the fall and telling them they would soon be going to heaven, is now facing additional criminal charges.

1 hour ago

A protected wild stallion was found shot to death Sunday in the Onaqui Herd Management Area near Du...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Protected wild stallion found shot to death near Dugway

A young palomino stallion was found shot to death Sunday in the Onaqui Herd Management Area, around 10 miles south of Dugway, according to the Onaqui Catalogue Foundation.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Snow storm coming just in time for ski resorts opening