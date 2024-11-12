On the Site:
How To Watch Game Night Live: 4A, 5A, & 6A Semifinals

Nov 12, 2024

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Months of practice, preparation, and pain have led to this. A season of successes and growth culminates as high school teams across the state invade Rice-Eccles Stadium with a spot in the state championship game on the line. Game Night Live will be on location as teams vie for a spot in next week’s state title games.

The UHSAA 4A, 5A, and 6A semifinals are being held on the University of Utah campus on Thursday, November 14, and Friday, November 15.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live Thursday Semifinals

  • 6A Semifinal – Lehi Pioneers vs. Corner Canyon Chargers @ 11 a.m. MT
  • 6A Semifinal – Lone Peak Knights vs. Skyridge Falcons @ 2:30 p.m. MT
  • 4A Semifinal – Spanish Fork Dons vs. Ridgeline Riverhawks

Game Night Live Friday Semifinals

  • 5A Semifinal – Roy Royals vs. Timpview Thunderbirds @ 11 a.m. MT
  • 5A Semifinal – Brighton Bengals vs. Bountiful RedHawks @ 2:30 p.m. MT
  • 4A Semifinal – Sky View Bobcats vs. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs @ 6 p.m. MT

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

