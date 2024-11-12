How To Watch Game Night Live: 4A, 5A, & 6A Semifinals

SALT LAKE CITY – Months of practice, preparation, and pain have led to this. A season of successes and growth culminates as high school teams across the state invade Rice-Eccles Stadium with a spot in the state championship game on the line. Game Night Live will be on location as teams vie for a spot in next week’s state title games.

The UHSAA 4A, 5A, and 6A semifinals are being held on the University of Utah campus on Thursday, November 14, and Friday, November 15.

Lots of great plays from the high school football playoffs last week.@KSLSportsRewind https://t.co/GIiQIT9oct — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 12, 2024

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live Thursday Semifinals

6A Semifinal – Lehi Pioneers vs. Corner Canyon Chargers @ 11 a.m. MT

6A Semifinal – Lone Peak Knights vs. Skyridge Falcons @ 2:30 p.m. MT

4A Semifinal – Spanish Fork Dons vs. Ridgeline Riverhawks

Playoffs at RES📍 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/ecb7ne856E — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 12, 2024

Game Night Live Friday Semifinals

5A Semifinal – Roy Royals vs. Timpview Thunderbirds @ 11 a.m. MT

5A Semifinal – Brighton Bengals vs. Bountiful RedHawks @ 2:30 p.m. MT

4A Semifinal – Sky View Bobcats vs. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs @ 6 p.m. MT

Friday’s playoff games at RES📍 🤝: Mountain Land Truck Outfitters pic.twitter.com/n7g5HMFivP — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 12, 2024

