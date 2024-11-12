2024-25 Utah Jazz City Jersey To Go On Sale This Week

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The new Utah Jazz purple city edition jerseys for the 2024-25 season will officially go on sale this Thursday, November 14.

The Jazz first announced the jerseys as part of their rebrand in the offseason, but the new uniforms were not available for purchase ahead of the start of the regular season.

The city edition jerseys will be available online at 8 AM MT and in team stores at 11 AM MT.

Jazz City Edition Jerseys Will Soon Be For Sale

The city edition jersey reflects the team’s 1997 and 1998 purple Finals jerseys with the word Utah cascading in front of a snow-capped mountain range.

The new Jazz uniforms come just two seasons after the team underwent a radical makeover featuring a minimalist black, yellow, and white theme.

The team has retained its white and yellow association jersey, and black and yellow statement jersey from the last two years to open the 2024-25 campaign, though both will be cycled out throughout the season in favor of the redesigned uniforms.

The Jazz’s newest rebrand returns to the mountain theme made popular by the team’s rosters in the late 1990s and early 2000s, while still incorporating the black uniforms from their last redesign.

While the purple city edition uniform will go on sale on Thursday, the team’s new black statement edition uniform will not be available for purchase until early 2025.

The team’s white association edition jersey will not be available until the 2025-26 season.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

