How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Kansas Jayhawks

PROVO, Utah – A magical season for BYU rolls on as the Cougars return to Provo looking for the program’s first win over the Kansas Jayhawks. BYU is one of four remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level. Oregon (10-0), Indiana (10-0), and Army (9-0) are the other teams without a loss.

ON TO THE NEXT. pic.twitter.com/6vHTOvOS9P — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 11, 2024

No. 7 BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Cougars hope to avoid an emotional letdown after a thrilling come-from-behind rivalry win over Utah last weekend. The Jayhawks (3-6, 2-4 Big 12) will be looking for their second straight upset over a top-25 team after beating then-No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones 45-36 last week.

BYU is looking for its first win against Kansas. The Cougars are 0-2 against the Jayhawks, including a 38-27 loss in Lawrence, Kansas, in 2023. Last season’s game was the first time these programs faced each other since the 1992 Aloha Bowl, a 23-20 Kansas win.

The Jayhawks have won two of their last three games after opening Big XII play on a three-game losing streak. Kansas averages 31.7 points per game this season while allowing 25.9 ppg. The Jayhawks are 0-4 on the road this season.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Kansas will be broadcast on ESPN. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Kansas recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

