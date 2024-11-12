On the Site:
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 12, 2024, 4:30 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – A magical season for BYU rolls on as the Cougars return to Provo looking for the program’s first win over the Kansas Jayhawks. BYU is one of four remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level. Oregon (10-0), Indiana (10-0), and Army (9-0) are the other teams without a loss.

RELATED: BYU Football Moves Up In AP Top 25 After Thrilling Rivalry Win At Utah

No. 7 BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Cougars hope to avoid an emotional letdown after a thrilling come-from-behind rivalry win over Utah last weekend. The Jayhawks (3-6, 2-4 Big 12) will be looking for their second straight upset over a top-25 team after beating then-No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones 45-36 last week.

BYU is looking for its first win against Kansas. The Cougars are 0-2 against the Jayhawks, including a 38-27 loss in Lawrence, Kansas, in 2023. Last season’s game was the first time these programs faced each other since the 1992 Aloha Bowl, a 23-20 Kansas win.

RELATED: BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas Game

The Jayhawks have won two of their last three games after opening Big XII play on a three-game losing streak. Kansas averages 31.7 points per game this season while allowing 25.9 ppg. The Jayhawks are 0-4 on the road this season.

RELATED STORIES

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Kansas will be broadcast on ESPN. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Kansas recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

