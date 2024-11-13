Utah Hockey Club’s Maveric Lamoureux Shares What It’s Like To Fight In NHL

SALT LAKE CITY – In an inaugural season of firsts for the Utah Hockey Club, there’s also been a handful of firsts for 20-year-old rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux. In addition to making his official NHL debut a few weeks back and scoring his first career goal, Lamoureux also dropped the gloves for the first time last week against the St. Louis Blues.

So, what’s it like to fight in the NHL? Lamoureux sat down with KSL Sports to break down the entire experience.

Another look at the hit that Lamoureux was ejected for and the fight. 20-year-old is fierce when he drops the gloves. What a scrap. https://t.co/XEbvWnz8Nd — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Lamoureux’s first NHL fight for Utah Hockey Club

Early on in the second period against the St. Louis Blues, Lamoureux was challenged by Blues player Pierre-Olivier Joseph for a hit that Lamoureux delivered on Alexey Toropchenko just moments before.

While it was questionable for the refs to eject Lamoureux for what was determined to be knee-to-knee contact, it’s completely understandable as to why Joseph decided to drop the gloves.

In the NHL, if there’s a questionable hit on one of your teammates, it’s expected that someone will challenge the offender.

Even Lamouruex couldn’t fault Joseph for the challenge.

“It happens after a hit like that, so I was ready. I was like alright, who is coming to me now?” Lamoureux said. “He protected his teammate, and I would’ve done the same thing if roles were reversed.”

Lamoureux’s reach is so long. Makes it really hard to land blows. He’s also incredibly tough and can clearly hold his own. Love the fearlessness to drop the gloves.#UtahHC https://t.co/1Wzv89FFAH — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

According to Lamoureux, once the gloves drop a switch occurs, and he suddenly becomes more focused. Obviously, with fists flying your awareness and senses are heightened in order to be the last one standing.

“You’ve got to be in it. There’s just like a switch that happens and you’re so much more focused and your senses are all aware. Your adrenaline level just goes so high, but it’s a pretty good feeling,” Lamoureux explained.

Hockey is a very unique sport for a lot of different reasons. One of them being that fist-fighting is legal, and players are generally only assessed five-minute penalties before returning to the ice. With that in mind, what may be most impressive about Lamoureux’s first fight is that there was absolutely no fear. Despite only being 20 years old and so new to the league, he was ready to go.

“I’m not scared of it, it’s just an instinct…my dad used to fight a lot too. He played junior, fought a couple times and then played in senior league in Quebec, which is a league that’s known for a lot of fighting. So, maybe because I got that from him. I’m not scared of it…it’s just part of the game. Definitely not going to back down from that. If one of my teammates gets hit next to me, I’ll definitely go with whoever it is,” Lamoureux said.

Another unique part about hockey is that there’s generally a mutual respect between fighters. Sure, there are moments where both players have harsh feelings for one another, but a lot of times they can laugh about it and even congratulate one another for the scuffle.

“We’re both French so we spoke a bit after on the bench [in the penalty box],” Lamoureux shared. “He told me, ‘You’re really long, I couldn’t get to you,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah I know, I’ve heard that a lot.’ But I don’t know him, he never did anything to me so there’s no like, I hate that guy, I just want to go through his face. He protected his teammate; I would’ve done the same thing if roles were reversed.”

“After the fight, he tapped my shoulder and said, ‘Good fight.’ I tapped his shoulder and said, ‘Good fight too buddy,’” Lamoureux added.

While Lamoureux doesn’t plan to be a constant enforcer, he will never shy away from it and is not somebody many players will want to challenge given his size, reach, and ferocity.

