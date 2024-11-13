BYU Basketball Head Coach Kevin Young Reconnects With Former NBA Team

SALT LAKE CITY—Former Phoenix Suns assistant and current BYU men’s basketball head coach Kevin Young will be at Delta Center tonight to watch his old team take on the Jazz.

The Jazz (2-7) are hosting the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 12. This is the first game for both teams in the Emirates NBA Cup 2024.

Young worked his way through the college coaching ranks before landing an assistant coach job with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. He spent four seasons in Philadelphia before taking a position with the Phoenix Suns coaching staff in 2020. Young was Associate Head Coach with the Suns from 2021-24.

He is in his first season as head coach of the BYU Cougars men’s basketball team.

How Does The NBA Cup Tournament Work?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference but not by the league’s existing divisions.

The winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will then advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7. Players on the winning team will each earn $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will play 83 regular-season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular-season contests.

Utah hosts Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center on Thursday, November 14. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT.

