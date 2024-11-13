BYU Football Makes Big Jump In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Nov 12, 2024, 7:38 PM
PROVO, Utah – The College Football Playoff Committee has given BYU football a jump in the second installment of their Top 25 rankings.
The latest Playoff rankings, which dropped on Tuesday night, show undefeated BYU jumping from No. 9 to No. 6.
#BYU jumps three spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
No. 6 ranked team, 3-seed in the bracket.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/DvkUEUVWp3
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 13, 2024
BYU improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12 after a 22-21 victory at rival Utah.
BYU’s win over rival Utah and teams ranked ahead of them suffering losses helped them jump in this week’s rankings.
If the season ended today, BYU would be the 3-seed in the College Football Playoff bracket. They would face the winner of Penn State/Ole Miss.
What’s notable about the CFB Playoff rankings is that it’s the poll with the highest ranking for BYU. In the AP Top 25, BYU is at No. 7.
BYU was one of three teams ranked in the Playoff Top 25 rankings. Kansas State was at No. 16, and Colorado at No. 17.
Oregon was once again the No. 1 ranked team in the country. The Ducks are 10-0 this season.
Texas is ranked No. 3 but is the No. 2 seed in the bracket as the highest SEC team.
If the season ended today, the Big Ten and SEC would each have four teams in the field, while the ACC and Big 12 would each have one.
Boise State, the highest-ranked Group of Five team, dropped to No. 13 in the rankings this week but is the No. 12 seed in the bracket.
College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings
Released on November 12, 2024
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. BYU
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. Miami
10. Alabama
11. Ole Miss
12. Georgia
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Kansas State
17. Colorado
18. Washington State
19. Louisville
20. Clemson
21. South Carolina
22. LSU
23. Missouri
24. Army
25. Tulane
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
