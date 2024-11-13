Jordan Clarkson Heating Up Against Phoenix Suns

SALT LAKE CITY – Entering the second period with a 12-point deficit, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson put the team on his back with two quick threes.

The Jazz (2-7) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (8-2) at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 12. This is the first game for both teams in the Emirates NBA Cup 2024.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year came off the bench for a young Jazz team trying to find its way. Clarkson didn’t take a shot in the first period but wasted no time getting the flame thrower started in quarter number two.

Trailing 33-21, Kyle Filipowski found the veteran guard on back-to-back possessions beyond the arc. Clarkson did the rest, hitting both shots to jumpstart a 7-0 Jazz run.

Utah trails Phoenix 49-32 midway through the second quarter.

How Does The NBA Cup Tournament Work?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference but not by the league’s existing divisions.

The winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will then advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7. The winning team’s players will each earn $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will play 83 regular-season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular-season contests.

Utah hosts Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center on Thursday, November 14. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT.

