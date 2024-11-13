On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Third Quarter Run Keeps Jazz Within Striking Distance Of Phoenix

Nov 12, 2024, 8:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In a game where Phoenix has consistently held the upper hand, the Utah Jazz aren’t going away quietly against one of the NBA’s best teams.

The Jazz (2-7) are hosting the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 12. This is the first game for both teams in the Emirates NBA Cup 2024.

Trailing by double-digits for much of the night, Utah used an 11-2 run midway through the third period to cut the Suns lead to 76-70 with 3:54 left.

Good passing and shot-making highlighted the run as Utah looks to upset the West’s No. 2 team.

John Collins leads all scorers with 20 points, adding five rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 25 minutes. Bradley Beal (17) and Devin Booker (16) lead four double-digit scorers for Phoenix.

Phoenix leads 87-79 heading into the final period.

How Does The NBA Cup Tournament Work?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference but not by the league’s existing divisions.

The winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will then advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7. Players on the winning team will each earn $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will play 83 regular-season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular-season contests.

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Utah hosts Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center on Thursday, November 14. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

