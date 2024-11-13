Third Quarter Run Keeps Jazz Within Striking Distance Of Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – In a game where Phoenix has consistently held the upper hand, the Utah Jazz aren’t going away quietly against one of the NBA’s best teams.

The Jazz (2-7) are hosting the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 12. This is the first game for both teams in the Emirates NBA Cup 2024.

Trailing by double-digits for much of the night, Utah used an 11-2 run midway through the third period to cut the Suns lead to 76-70 with 3:54 left.

Good passing and shot-making highlighted the run as Utah looks to upset the West’s No. 2 team.

John Collins leads all scorers with 20 points, adding five rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 25 minutes. Bradley Beal (17) and Devin Booker (16) lead four double-digit scorers for Phoenix.

Phoenix leads 87-79 heading into the final period.

How Does The NBA Cup Tournament Work?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference but not by the league’s existing divisions.

The winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will then advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7. Players on the winning team will each earn $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will play 83 regular-season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular-season contests.

Utah hosts Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center on Thursday, November 14. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT.

