Phoenix Holds Off Utah Jazz In First NBA Cup Game

SALT LAKE CITY— The Phoenix Suns showed why they are a championship contender in an easier-than-it-looked 120-112 win over the Utah Jazz.

Playing without future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal carried Phoenix past the Jazz in the first game of the Emirates NBA Cup 2024 for both teams.

Pregame

Walker Kessler is out tonight for the @utahjazz, while Keyonte George is listed as probable against the @suns. #Takenote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 12, 2024

The road to the cup starts now 🛣️#StartingLineup presented by @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/TJv3CDMNXf — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 13, 2024

First Quarter

I think it’s going to be difficult to draw any real conclusions about Cody Williams until he gets a lot stronger. He moves well, he’s regularly in the right spots, attacks the paint well, but just gets overwhelmed by bigger players. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 13, 2024

With 2:24 left in the first quarter the @utahjazz trail the @suns 28-16. Jazz are just 2-8 from the three-point line while the Suns are 4-6. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/RciB3REXgG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 13, 2024

After one the @utahjazz trail the @suns 33-21. John Collins leads the Jazz with nine points, while Kyle Filipowski has 5 off the bench. #TakeNotepic.twitter.com/ZGVleK5ahy — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 13, 2024

Second Quarter

At the break the @utahjazz trail the @suns 64-49. Jazz haven’t had any real consistent play on offense outside of a couple of Jordan Clarkson threes early in the second quarter. #takenote pic.twitter.com/WgCjbqFngf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 13, 2024

The @utahjazz had trimmed the @suns lead to as few as five, but a 12-0 run has pushed it out to 17 with 6:50 left in the first half. Jazz down 49-32. #takenote pic.twitter.com/sFyOyLRKWo — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 13, 2024

Over the last two years, Lauri Markkanen’s brilliant shooting has covered up a lot of issues for the Jazz. While he’s shooting a career-high 42 percent from three to start the season, he’s just 36 percent from the floor, so he’s not getting anything easy. Every night is hard. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 13, 2024

At the break the @utahjazz trail the @suns 64-49. Jazz haven’t had any real consistent play on offense outside of a couple of Jordan Clarkson threes early in the second quarter. #takenote pic.twitter.com/WgCjbqFngf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 13, 2024

Third Quarter

. D

LAURI

N

K pic.twitter.com/o07BzjtETB — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 13, 2024

The @utahjazz continue to hang around and trail the @suns 74-62. But, Phoenix seems to be playing relaxed knowing they can put the Jazz away at any time. #takenote pic.twitter.com/AbVvdeICd7 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 13, 2024

Will Hardy was pretty animated after the Jazz’s latest 24-second shot clock violation. The Jazz seem to have a few possessions where the offensive flow is solid, and then the ball just sticks and they end up throwing up a prayer. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 13, 2024

One thing that stands out when watching Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, and Cody Williams is they make passes that put pressure on the opposing defense. A lot of Jazz passes just feel inconsequential otherwise. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 13, 2024

Isaiah Collier goes 94 feet in 3 seconds off a made @Suns free-throw for the buzzer-beating layup. The @utahjazz trail Phoenix 87-79 after three. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/CrTI86cg27 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 13, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Kyle Filipowski’s extremely bizarre 16% free-throw success rate was significantly increased after going 2-2 at the line. He’s now 3-8 for his career instead of 1-6. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 13, 2024

With 4:02 left in the game the @utahjazz trail the @suns 107-98. Jazz have played well to keep this game close, but haven’t quite closed the gap. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/0MkjZfUGUm — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 13, 2024

The Big Finnish™️ and a *sneaky* little bucket pic.twitter.com/5n24AiCBTG — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 13, 2024

The @utahjazz drop to 2-8 after falling to the @suns 120-112. Strong outing from John Collins who scores 29 points, grabs 11 rebounds, dishes out four assists, and records three steals.#takenote pic.twitter.com/fmQ40aVStQ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 13, 2024

How Does The NBA Cup Tournament Work?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference but not by the league’s existing divisions.

The winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will then advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The @utahjazz bringing out mountain vibes for the #EmiratesNBACup 🗻 Catch PHX-UTA on NBA League Pass at 9 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/RMsWSoMBH2 — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2024

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will play 83 regular-season games, while those already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular-season contests.

Utah Jazz-Phoenix Suns Gameday Reading

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Utah hosts Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center on Thursday, November 14. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.