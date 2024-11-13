On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Two injured after one fled police in suspected stolen vehicle

Nov 12, 2024, 10:45 PM

FILE -- (KSLTV.com)...

FILE -- (KSLTV.com)

(KSLTV.com)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people are in stable condition after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with another Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., police spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

A public safety helicopter reportedly monitored the vehicle from above, alongside unmarked police vehicles. Police reported the vehicle stopped near 1100 W. 500 North in Salt Lake City, and the occupants got out.

“Officers approached the occupants of the vehicle and they fled on foot,” police said in a post on X.  “The driver, however, got back into the car and fled the scene.”

No police followed the suspect vehicle.

Near 900 W. 300 North, the suspect in the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle, police said.

The driver of the suspected stolen car was reportedly in stable condition, as was the occupant of the other vehicle.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

FILE -- (KSLTV.com)...

Carlysle Price

Two injured after one fled police in suspected stolen vehicle

Two people are in stable condition after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with another Tuesday night.

4 seconds ago

The dark car that crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven at 414 E. 200 South on Tuesday morning....

Michael Houck

Car drives into Salt Lake City 7-Eleven, police report no injuries

A car has crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven after the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, police say.

12 hours ago

Keith Mauerman, who lost his legs in 1970 while serving in Vietnam, talked to KSL TV in 2024 about ...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah Vietnam veteran overcomes obstacles to serve his community

Looking back on the number of projects veteran Keith Mauerman has done over more than 50 years, it’s enough to fill a book. Literally.

1 day ago

A 27-year-old woman was arrested Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. for investigation of DUI after the car she ...

Mark Jones

SLCPD have made 9 DUI arrests so far this month

In the month of November, Salt Lake City police have arrested nine people in connection to driving under the influence, with the latest arrest coming Sunday morning.

2 days ago

First responders at the scene near SR 18 where the bicyclist died on Nov. 8, 2024....

Michael Houck

Bicyclist on e-bike dies after swerving off a trail near SR 18

A man died after he swerved off a trail and crashed near a highway Friday morning. 

4 days ago

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Salt La...

Mary Culbertson

1 injured in crash near Salt Lake City airport. TRAX delays reported

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Two injured after one fled police in suspected stolen vehicle