Two injured after one fled police in suspected stolen vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people are in stable condition after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with another Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., police spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

At about 8/5o pm, officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and with the assistance of a department of public safety helicopter, monitored the vehicle from above, as well as with unmarked police vehicles 1/4 pic.twitter.com/2WW56DoOO3 — WVC Police (@WVCPD) November 13, 2024

A public safety helicopter reportedly monitored the vehicle from above, alongside unmarked police vehicles. Police reported the vehicle stopped near 1100 W. 500 North in Salt Lake City, and the occupants got out.

“Officers approached the occupants of the vehicle and they fled on foot,” police said in a post on X. “The driver, however, got back into the car and fled the scene.”

No police followed the suspect vehicle.

Near 900 W. 300 North, the suspect in the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle, police said.

The driver of the suspected stolen car was reportedly in stable condition, as was the occupant of the other vehicle.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.