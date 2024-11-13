Man found dead in burning car in Cottonwood Heights parking lot

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A man was found dead in a burning car in Cottonwood Heights Wednesday morning, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

The UFA said multiple callers reported a fire in the parking lot of Santa Fe apartments. Fire crews arrived at approximately 12 a.m. and found the man’s body in the car.

Crews were working to determine the man’s identity and how the fire could have ignited. As of Wednesday morning, officials did not believe there was any suspicious activity involved.

UFA said more information would be released as it became available in the ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.