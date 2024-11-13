On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Man fatally shot, another injured in Carbon County

Nov 13, 2024, 11:21 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

CARBONVILLE, Carbon County — One man was shot and killed, and another person was found injured at the scene Tuesday, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Carbonville. They arrived to find a man dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening injury. Deputies said there were others at the scene who were detained and all cooperated with the investigation.

All people involved in the shooting have been identified, the sheriff’s office said, but their names were not released pending the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office said there was no danger to the public on Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

