Woman killed on motorcycle after being hit by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A 40-year-old woman was killed Wednesday after being hit by a car while riding a motorcycle, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Detective Ryan Alvarez with SSLPD said the car and motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Truman Ave. and Main Street around noon. The woman was rushed to the hospital but died there shortly after.

Authorities said the two roads would be closed for a few hours.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.