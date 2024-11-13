On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman killed on motorcycle after being hit by car in South Salt Lake

Nov 13, 2024, 12:50 PM

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)

(AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A 40-year-old woman was killed Wednesday after being hit by a car while riding a motorcycle, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Detective Ryan Alvarez with SSLPD said the car and motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Truman Ave. and Main Street around noon. The woman was rushed to the hospital but died there shortly after.

Authorities said the two roads would be closed for a few hours.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

Mary Culbertson

Woman killed on motorcycle after being hit by car in South Salt Lake

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in South Salt Lake City on Nov. 13, 2024.

5 seconds ago

Students from the Other Side Academy work on an expansion at Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity'...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Looking Out for the Good: Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity expands to include Davis County

The Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity and Northern Utah Habitat for Humanity have to make way for some new clients.

46 minutes ago

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Man fatally shot, another injured in Carbon County

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head and another person was found injured at the scene on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

1 hour ago

A man was found dead in a burning vehicle in a Cottonwood Heights parking lot on Nov. 13, 2024. (KS...

Mary Culbertson

Man found dead in burning car in Cottonwood Heights parking lot

A man was found dead in a burning vehicle in a Cottonwood Heights parking lot on Nov. 13, 2024.

6 hours ago

Two people are in stable condition after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with another early Wed...

Carlysle Price

Two seriously injured after one fled police in suspected stolen vehicle

Two people are in stable condition after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with another Tuesday night.

14 hours ago

The inflation-busting bottom line is if you are in the market for a new car and are looking for a d...

Matt Gephardt

EVs are selling at deeply discounted rates in Utah, if you can embrace going electric

The one type of car that sellers can not seem to give away right now is an electric vehicle.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Woman killed on motorcycle after being hit by car in South Salt Lake