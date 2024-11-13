Skiers and snowboarders rejoice as Olympics head back to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As we round the corner into colder days, skiers and snowboarders are rejoicing with a new season taking off.

On Wednesday, Ski Utah, resort partners and Olympic Games representatives came together to talk about the 2024-2025 season.

With the Olympics and Paralympics coming to town in 2034 — even though it is a ways out — there is heightened excitement around skiing and snowboarding.

Tom Kelly, Spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Committee for the Games, said Utah is special with its 16 resorts across the state booming in business while offering something unique to the outdoors.

“One of the things that really sets skiing and snowboarding apart is that average skiers and riders can go to the resorts, and they can go on the same runs that are going to be used for the Games in 2034,” Kelly said.

He said the courses for the Olympics are a lot different than what average skiers and snowboarders would see when visiting the resorts. However, because they are local, it gives us all the opportunity to experience the excitement firsthand.

Ski Utah said this year, the state and its resorts are off to a good start, already receiving some early snowfall and cold temperatures to go with their snowmaking.