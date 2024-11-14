On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
GET GEPHARDT

Work-from-home ‘reshipping’ scammers targeting Utahns

Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 PM | Updated: 10:36 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYIf you step into Cathy Junior’s small Salt Lake City apartment, you’ll find that she has quite the office going on – crowded with empty shipping boxes.

She has been receiving items such as smartphones, computer processors and other electronics in the mail. Her job was to repackage those items and then ship them off. It’s a gig she found when searching online for a work-from-home job.

“What they said was after 30 days they would get a credit card for me to use, that was a corporate credit card,” Junior said.

She was also enticed to buy a couple of the items that she was shipping away.

“I bought an Apple Watch and an iPad. That was about $1973,” she said. “I shipped those away.”

“With the understanding being you’d be reimbursed,” I asked.

“Yes.”

It was when neither the reimbursement nor the paycheck showed up that I got her call.

“How much money did you lose?” I asked Junior.

“About $3,200.”

Junior is a victim of what’s called a “reshipping” scam, or a “money mule” scam. She has been an unwitting accomplice in a criminal operation, essentially acting as a middleman. In addition to the money she lost, the items she shipped are most likely items purchased with stolen credit cards. That could put her at risk of getting arrested for shipping stolen property.

She knows her money is gone. And she is looking past her embarrassment hoping that doing so will help others.

“I called you because I felt like people need to know.”

The Federal Trade Commission says this is a very common con and that anyone involved should cease communication with the scammer immediately and report the incident to law enforcement.

Work-from-home 'reshipping' scammers targeting Utahns

Work-from-home ‘reshipping’ scammers targeting Utahns