Lawmakers express opposition to Northern Corridor alternative

Nov 13, 2024, 5:25 PM

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSLNEWSRADIO


WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, Utah lawmakers expressed opposition toward a selected alternative to the controversial Northern Corridor highway in Washington County.

On Nov. 7, the Bureau of Land Management and the Fish and Wildlife Service issued a final supplemental environmental analysis. They selected improvements to the Red Hills Parkway Expressway as an alternative to constructing a new highway.

A joint press release from the BLM and FWS said the analysis considered three Northern Corridor alternatives:

  • Establishment of new roads in the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area
  • Modifying existing roads
  • Another alternative that would “terminate the current right-of-way grant”

The BLM website said recommended improvements would “ease congestion and minimize impacts to the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area.”

Under the alternative plan, parts of the Red Hills Parkway Expressway would connect directly to I-15.

Furthermore, the BLM said the Northern Corridor alternative would have the lowest impact on the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area. The area is also often referred to as the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve.

Opponents have long criticized the Northern Corridor for its potential impact on species that live in the area. Specifically, they worry about harmful impacts on the endangered desert tortoise.

Utah lawmakers criticize Northern Corridor alternative

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said in a press release that the preferred alternative delays the relief of traffic congestion.

“Washington County has worked with local and federal stakeholders for many years, in good faith, to minimize the environmental impact of the Northern Corridor,” said Romney. “This BLM decision again delays [the] completion of this project and ignores the valuable input of the county. It also fails to relieve traffic congestion or provide protections for the desert tortoise. It is time to complete this highway.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox echoed Romney’s concerns.

A press release from Cox’s office read that the alternative route “ignores congressional intent, creates new public safety risks, and fails to provide needed relief of traffic congestion.”

“I am exasperated that the Biden Administration refuses to support the preferred alternative identified by local leaders and UDOT,” said Cox. “The BLM’s plan doesn’t improve traffic congestion, hurts world-class recreation opportunities, and fails to … help the desert tortoise.”

The BLM and FWS said that their decision-making process included input from stakeholders and the public.

“We remain committed to balancing infrastructure needs with the protection of sensitive species like the Mojave desert tortoise and appreciate the valuable input from the public and stakeholders throughout this process,” said George Weekley, the Utah field supervisor for the FWS.

