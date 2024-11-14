On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTHY MIND MATTERS

Utah Army veteran shares mental health journey, resources for others

Nov 13, 2024, 6:40 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004 when his vehicle was struck by an IED.

“The first thing I remember is the percussion of the bomb blowing up,” he said. “I got blown out of the vehicle and landed on the ground and just tumbled.”

Both of his legs had shattered, and he broke his femur about two inches above the knee. Jacobs remembers being transported in the Medevac helicopter and then waking up a few weeks later at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.

“I knew there was such a long road ahead,” Jacobs recalled.

Over the next decade, he would have more than 50 surgeries, including having his leg amputated in 2014 after dealing with the pain for years.

“It was getting old to do something and then have to literally sit on the couch for multiple days because of how much pain I was in,” he said.

But he didn’t return from war with just physical scars — Jacobs said he struggled with his mental health post-service.

Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004. (Courtesy, Bryant Jacobs) Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004 when his vehicle was struck by an IED. (Courtesy, Bryant Jacobs) With the aid of the nonprofit Semper Fi & America's Fund, Jacobs was able to make progress on his healing journey, and give back. (Courtesy, Bryant Jacobs) After 50 surgeries and attending to his mental health, Jacobs is now able enjoy his hobbies again. (Courtesy, Bryant Jacobs) Bryant Jacobs said there is no need to do it by yourself, even healing takes teamwork. (Courtesy, Bryant Jacobs)

“I tried drinking myself to death every day for a lot of years and fought a lot of demons by myself, a lot of battles by myself,” he said.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, one in five U.S. veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan experience PTSD or depression. Each day, around 18 veterans die by suicide.

“All they’ve known is military life and they’re coming out and transitioning and trying to figure out where they fit in,” said Sue Baker, a case manager with the nonprofit Semper Fi & America’s Fund. The Fund has helped more than 33,000 veterans through financial assistance, career support, and providing wellness tools.

“We are so far removed from the war, but there is still a need, and we are still actively engaged with these families and these service members and helping them along,” Baker said.

Jacobs said he’s been helped tremendously by case managers with the Fund, and that therapy and the support of his family has also helped him on his healing journey. He’s able to enjoy his hobbies, like hunting and golf, and do what’s most important to him; give back.

“I don’t have a bunch of money, but I have time. And you know, making that time not only for yourself but for others will help you along your journey,” he said. “If there’s one thing the military taught me, it was never myself. It was always a team. There’s no need to do it by yourself. There are people that are willing and eager to help get you on a path that leads you to a successful life.”

If you are a veteran struggling with mental health, help is available. You can dial 988, then press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line. It’s available 24/7 and is completely confidential.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found by clicking here.

Other community-based resources

KSL 5 TV Live

Healthy Mind Matters

Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004 when his vehicle was struck by an IED. (Courtesy, Bryant ...

Emma Benson

Utah Army veteran shares mental health journey, resources for others

Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004 when his vehicle was struck by an IED. He knew there was a long road to recovery ahead.

32 minutes ago

When someone is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, a crisis-receiving center can...

Emma Benson

New crisis receiving center in Price serving rural communities

When someone is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, a crisis-receiving center can serve as a safe alternative to a hospital. A new facility in Price is filling a critical need.

13 days ago

Nicole Attleson, a player for the with Wasatch Warriors, her son who is also is also a football pla...

Emma Benson

Suicide survivor finds healing through unexpected outlet: women’s football

A Utah woman says playing football in her local women's league helped her with overcoming her depression.

2 months ago

A sign of Michael Maddix in front of his family's front yard has they remember him during Suicide P...

Tamara Vaifanua and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Family who lost father to suicide encourages checking in, having direct conversations

A Utah County family who lost their father to suicide earlier this year is encouraging others to speak to those struggling with their mental health. 

2 months ago

When people call 988, they're directed to a crisis worker specialized in helping them. (Emma Benson...

Emma Benson

Answering crisis calls: what it’s like to be on the other end of the 988 line

When you call 988, you are connected with a trained mental health expert. Utah has around 100 crisis line workers. Riano is one of them.

2 months ago

Brittany Bagdasarov's life changed for the better when she met two people. Her partner, Arman, who ...

Shara Park

Utah suicide survivor shares message of hope and healing on National 988 Day

With the love and support of a partner, Britttany Bagdasarov greets each day with gratitude and thankful to be alive.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Utah Army veteran shares mental health journey, resources for others