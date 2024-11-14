Utah Army veteran shares mental health journey, resources for others

HERRIMAN — Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004 when his vehicle was struck by an IED.

“The first thing I remember is the percussion of the bomb blowing up,” he said. “I got blown out of the vehicle and landed on the ground and just tumbled.”

Both of his legs had shattered, and he broke his femur about two inches above the knee. Jacobs remembers being transported in the Medevac helicopter and then waking up a few weeks later at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.

“I knew there was such a long road ahead,” Jacobs recalled.

Over the next decade, he would have more than 50 surgeries, including having his leg amputated in 2014 after dealing with the pain for years.

“It was getting old to do something and then have to literally sit on the couch for multiple days because of how much pain I was in,” he said.

But he didn’t return from war with just physical scars — Jacobs said he struggled with his mental health post-service.

“I tried drinking myself to death every day for a lot of years and fought a lot of demons by myself, a lot of battles by myself,” he said.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, one in five U.S. veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan experience PTSD or depression. Each day, around 18 veterans die by suicide.

“All they’ve known is military life and they’re coming out and transitioning and trying to figure out where they fit in,” said Sue Baker, a case manager with the nonprofit Semper Fi & America’s Fund. The Fund has helped more than 33,000 veterans through financial assistance, career support, and providing wellness tools.

“We are so far removed from the war, but there is still a need, and we are still actively engaged with these families and these service members and helping them along,” Baker said.

Jacobs said he’s been helped tremendously by case managers with the Fund, and that therapy and the support of his family has also helped him on his healing journey. He’s able to enjoy his hobbies, like hunting and golf, and do what’s most important to him; give back.

“I don’t have a bunch of money, but I have time. And you know, making that time not only for yourself but for others will help you along your journey,” he said. “If there’s one thing the military taught me, it was never myself. It was always a team. There’s no need to do it by yourself. There are people that are willing and eager to help get you on a path that leads you to a successful life.”

If you are a veteran struggling with mental health, help is available. You can dial 988, then press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line. It’s available 24/7 and is completely confidential.

Additional resources

SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.

SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.

Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah's culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found by clicking here.

