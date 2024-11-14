LOGAN — Police believe one man struck, cut and removed American flags and Trump flags from four homes on the west side of Logan, between November 7th and November 11th. Krystal Uresk’s home was struck twice.

“That’s not how you should act as a person,” Uresk said. “This is other people’s property.”

Uresk put up two surveillance cameras after her Trump flag was cut down. She also replaced the flag, only to have the man come back.

“He cut down the other Trump flag that I put up, and then the American flag, which kind of made me really mad,” Uresk said.

She has now replaced her American flag and added several more Trump and MAGA flags, in part as an act of defiance.

About a block to the south of Uresk’s house, three more homeowners had their flags taken. Cole Warner lost an American flag.

“I have mixed feelings because, like, in one sense, it’s not really a big deal,” Warner said. “It’s a flag. It didn’t cost that much or whatever. On the other one is it’s invasive.”

A few houses down from Warner, a neighbor had flags taken and her garage door spray-painted with profanities and a reference to fascism. Logan Police said the suspect typically strikes after midnight. Officers say the man appears to be around six feet tall, with long, blond hair. He’s otherwise covered up, with a ski mask. Detectives are asking for help in identifying him.