On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Suspect cuts, steals American flags and Trump flags from Logan homes

Nov 13, 2024, 7:19 PM | Updated: 7:30 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — Police believe one man struck, cut and removed American flags and Trump flags from four homes on the west side of Logan, between November 7th and November 11th. Krystal Uresk’s home was struck twice.

“That’s not how you should act as a person,” Uresk said. “This is other people’s property.”

Uresk put up two surveillance cameras after her Trump flag was cut down. She also replaced the flag, only to have the man come back.

“He cut down the other Trump flag that I put up, and then the American flag, which kind of made me really mad,” Uresk said.

She has now replaced her American flag and added several more Trump and MAGA flags, in part as an act of defiance.

The Uresk home, pictured Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Krystal Uresk)

About a block to the south of Uresk’s house, three more homeowners had their flags taken. Cole Warner lost an American flag.

“I have mixed feelings because, like, in one sense, it’s not really a big deal,” Warner said. “It’s a flag. It didn’t cost that much or whatever. On the other one is it’s invasive.”

The suspect cuts an American flag after cutting down a Trump flag at a Logan home. (Krystal Uresk)

A few houses down from Warner, a neighbor had flags taken and her garage door spray-painted with profanities and a reference to fascism. Logan Police said the suspect typically strikes after midnight. Officers say the man appears to be around six feet tall, with long, blond hair. He’s otherwise covered up, with a ski mask. Detectives are asking for help in identifying him.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Detectives are asking for help Identifying a man caught on video cutting down American and Trump fl...

Mike Anderson

Suspect cuts, steals American flags and Trump flags from Logan homes

Police believe one man struck, cut and removed American flags and Trump flags from four homes on the west side of town, between November 7th and November 11th. Krystal Uresk's home was struck twice.

11 minutes ago

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

Daniella Rivera

Addressing violence against Indigenous people in Utah

November is Native American and Alaska Native Heritage month. From the Utah State Capitol to a tattoo studio in Midvale, Utahns are working to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people.

17 minutes ago

Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004 when his vehicle was struck by an IED. (Courtesy, Bryant ...

Emma Benson

Utah Army veteran shares mental health journey, resources for others

Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004 when his vehicle was struck by an IED. He knew there was a long road to recovery ahead.

50 minutes ago

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, speaks in support of Ohio Republican candidate for the United Stat...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

What Mike Lee, John Curtis said about new Senate GOP leader John Thune

Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Sen.-elect John Curtis congratulated John Thune after the South Dakota senator was picked to lead Republican caucus when the party takes control of the chamber next year.

1 hour ago

Red Cliffs Desert Reserve (Faith Heaton Jolley, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Mariah Maynes, KSLNewsRadio

Lawmakers express opposition to Northern Corridor alternative

On Tuesday, Utah lawmakers expressed opposition toward a selected alternative to the controversial Northern Corridor highway in Washington County.

2 hours ago

The Giving Machines, pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, are returning for the Holiday season. (G...

Alex Cabrero

Light the World Giving Machines are back for the Christmas and holiday season

At first glance, they kind of look like those RedBox movie rental machines. However, instead of a 2-hour movie, you can get someone something that will last a lot longer.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Suspect cuts, steals American flags and Trump flags from Logan homes