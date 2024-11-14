‘She’s proven the doctors wrong;’ Woman critically injured in 4 vehicle collision now walking and talking

OGDEN — A woman ejected and critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash is taking huge steps in her recovery.

The collision happened on Interstate 15 at the 2700 North on-ramp in Ogden on Oct. 11.

Molly Leavitt was on her way to work one month ago when things took a turn, and she was life-flighted to the hospital with critical injuries.

“She was going up the on-ramp at 2700 North, and she clipped the car in front of her and I’m thinking it hit the tire, which is probably what caused her to swerve to the left,” her husband Curtis Leavitt said.

He got a call about his wife from a complete stranger on the freeway.

“There was a nurse that was getting on the freeway right behind her, heading to work,” Curtis Leavitt said. “She was able to be there to hold her head and keep her steady. She was unconscious at the moment.”

He thought he was going to lose his wife.

“It didn’t look promising,” Curtis Leavitt said.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, Molly Leavitt’s jeep rear-ended a car ahead of her on the on-ramp.

“She shot out into the traffic, sideways, and there was a semitruck in the middle lane where his front passenger, her front driver, nicked each other, shot her back over into the on-ramp,” Curtis Leavitt said.

Curtis said his wife’s jeep landed abruptly in the dirt, knocking her driver’s side door open.

“She snapped both of her bones in both arms, and then I’m sure she tumbled a few times, smacking her head down,” he said.

He said doctors and nurses weren’t optimistic about her recovery when they got to the hospital.

“She’s proven the doctors wrong,” Curtis Leavitt said.

After more than 2 weeks, he said she regained consciousness. The kindergarten teacher is now talking and walking, despite her fractured skull that pressed into her brain.

“She made it about 15 or 20 feet one way, and then walked back to her bed,” Curtis Leavitt said. “She’s alert, she knows what’s going on.”

He started the Molly Strong page to post daily updates along with tributes to her. Molly is a kindergarten teacher in Davis County.

“We’re right now like over 860 people that joined into that group,” Curtis Leavitt said.

He said the crash forced him to stop a bad habit.

“Wearing the seatbelt, I was bad at it,” he said. “Not anymore. That one thing can literally change your life.”

Molly wasn’t wearing one.

“She could have came home that same day, maybe a little whiplash or something, but the seatbelt, it’s definitely a lifesaver,” Leavitt said.

To help support the Leavitt family, donate to this GoFundMe, or through America First Credit Union.