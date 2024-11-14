City construction crews break water pipe, tells landlord he’s responsible to pay

SALT LAKE CITY — A Sugar House bike shop that got robbed suddenly faced another upsetting issue when Salt Lake City construction crews broke their water pipe. The landlord was then told he would be responsible to pay for the fix.

“I guess I wasn’t very happy,” Bob Plumb, the landlord, told KSL TV.

Cyrusher E-Bikes is located at 1019 East 2100 South. Their front entrance is right along 2100 South which is under major construction, and that construction has put a serious strain on businesses.

Management at the Cyrusher bike shop said they’ve seen as much as a 50 percent drop in sales just last month.

“It hurts our visibility. One of the big draws is being able to have the bikes in a window displayed so people can see them,” said employee Jake Flammer.“It’s been rough. They’ve had to make some staffing changes.”

On Monday construction crews working in the front entrance accidentally broke the water pipe. Cyrusher had to use bottled water to get by for the last two days.

Workers then told the landlord he would have to pay for the repair because the pipe broke between the meter and the building, which would be thousands of dollars to fix.

On top of that, Cyrusher is one of many bike shops that have been hit by a rash of burglaries over the last several weeks. They’ve had four expensive e-bikes stolen in two separate burglaries.

But late Wednesday. Plumb said crews worked out another solution, attaching a coupler to the broken pipe. The moment of truth came when they turned the water back on to see if it worked.

“They are absolutely helping me out, and we are just hoping the old pipe will hold up once they put the new water pressure into it,” Plumbm said. “The [old] pipe is almost 100 years old so I can see how they can look at it like well it’s not a new pipe.”

Crews turned the water on slowly and opened up all the water valves in the business. Slowly, the water came pouring out. It worked.

“Waters working! Not leaking. That’s a good sign,” Plumb said. “This is what you call a happy ending.”