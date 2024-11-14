On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

City construction crews break water pipe, tells landlord he’s responsible to pay

Nov 13, 2024, 8:37 PM

Cyrusher is one of many bike shops that have been hit over the last several weeks, and now have a b...

Cyrusher is one of many bike shops that have been hit over the last several weeks, and now have a broken water pipe. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

(Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Sugar House bike shop that got robbed suddenly faced another upsetting issue when Salt Lake City construction crews broke their water pipe. The landlord was then told he would be responsible to pay for the fix.

“I guess I wasn’t very happy,” Bob Plumb, the landlord, told KSL TV.

Cyrusher E-Bikes is located at 1019 East 2100 South. Their front entrance is right along 2100 South which is under major construction, and that construction has put a serious strain on businesses.

Management at the Cyrusher bike shop said they’ve seen as much as a 50 percent drop in sales just last month.

After construction crews broke Cyrusher E-Bikes' water pipe, the landlord was told they must pay for the damage. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) After construction crews broke Cyrusher E-Bikes' water pipe, the landlord was told they must pay for the damage. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) Cyrusher is one of many bike shops that have been hit over the last several weeks, and now have a broken water pipe. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

“It hurts our visibility. One of the big draws is being able to have the bikes in a window displayed so people can see them,” said employee Jake Flammer.“It’s been rough. They’ve had to make some staffing changes.”

On Monday construction crews working in the front entrance accidentally broke the water pipe. Cyrusher had to use bottled water to get by for the last two days.

Workers then told the landlord he would have to pay for the repair because the pipe broke between the meter and the building, which would be thousands of dollars to fix.

On top of that, Cyrusher is one of many bike shops that have been hit by a rash of burglaries over the last several weeks. They’ve had four expensive e-bikes stolen in two separate burglaries.

But late Wednesday. Plumb said crews worked out another solution, attaching a coupler to the broken pipe. The moment of truth came when they turned the water back on to see if it worked.

“They are absolutely helping me out, and we are just hoping the old pipe will hold up once they put the new water pressure into it,” Plumbm said. “The [old] pipe is almost 100 years old so I can see how they can look at it like well it’s not a new pipe.”

Crews turned the water on slowly and opened up all the water valves in the business. Slowly, the water came pouring out. It worked.

“Waters working! Not leaking. That’s a good sign,” Plumb said. “This is what you call a happy ending.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Cyrusher is one of many bike shops that have been hit over the last several weeks, and now have a b...

Dan Rascon

City construction crews break water pipe, tells landlord he’s responsible to pay

A Sugar House bike shop that got robbed suddenly faced another upsetting issue when Salt Lake City construction crews broke their water pipe. The landlord was then told he would be responsible to pay for the fix.

16 seconds ago

Molly Leavitt is now talking and walking, despite brain and arm injuries sustained in the crash on ...

Shelby Lofton

‘She’s proven the doctors wrong;’ Woman critically injured in 4 vehicle collision now walking and talking

A woman ejected and critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash is taking huge steps in her recovery.

40 minutes ago

Detectives are asking for help Identifying a man caught on video cutting down American and Trump fl...

Mike Anderson

Suspect cuts, steals American flags and Trump flags from Logan homes

Police believe one man struck, cut and removed American flags and Trump flags from four homes on the west side of town, between November 7th and November 11th. Krystal Uresk's home was struck twice.

1 hour ago

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

Daniella Rivera

Addressing violence against Indigenous people in Utah

November is Native American and Alaska Native Heritage month. From the Utah State Capitol to a tattoo studio in Midvale, Utahns are working to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people.

1 hour ago

Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004 when his vehicle was struck by an IED. (Courtesy, Bryant ...

Emma Benson

Utah Army veteran shares mental health journey, resources for others

Bryant Jacobs was serving in Iraq in 2004 when his vehicle was struck by an IED. He knew there was a long road to recovery ahead.

2 hours ago

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, speaks in support of Ohio Republican candidate for the United Stat...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

What Mike Lee, John Curtis said about new Senate GOP leader John Thune

Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Sen.-elect John Curtis congratulated John Thune after the South Dakota senator was picked to lead Republican caucus when the party takes control of the chamber next year.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

City construction crews break water pipe, tells landlord he’s responsible to pay