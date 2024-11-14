On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Police say deadly fire at Cottonwood Heights apartment complex likely drug-related

Nov 13, 2024, 10:31 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Police said Wednesday a deadly fire in the carport of an apartment complex was likely drug-related.

Officers, as well as Unified Fire Authority firefighters, scrambled after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Santa Fe at Cottonwood Apartments, located at 1550 E. Fort Union Boulevard.

“They did find a car fire and there were actually two of them that were parked in the parking lot that were on fire,” said Cottonwood Heights Police Lt. Scott Ricks.

Ricks said officers found a man in his late 20s or early 30s deceased next to the cars, and it appeared the fire was drug-related.

“There was a butane torch located next to him as well as a glass pipe, so it was likely that it caused an explosion that caused his death,” Ricks told KSL TV.

Ricks said fires and explosions can occur during drug use.

“Anytime you’re dealing with certain drugs, and especially where you’re using torches and whatnot, there can be a gas buildup in there and then with the flame, it can ignite,” Ricks explained.

According to police, the fire totaled the two neighboring cars.

It also left behind scorch marks on the ground as neighbor Alex Sorensen surveyed the damage Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s wild,” he said. “It’s something that was not on the up-and-up, for sure.”

Investigators said it appeared the deceased man was homeless, and Sorensen acknowledged there had been previous homeless traffic through the development, as well as a previous fire directly across from Tuesday night’s fire.

“This is the second fire in five months,” Sorensen said. “In July, a fire right here happened, and it actually melted this lady’s vehicle.”

Ricks called the death sad.

“There is a danger to it, but with drugs sometimes that danger is worth it to people,” Ricks said. “It is sad.”

Sorensen also lamented the loss of life in the fire.

“Super sad,” Sorensen said. “(It) doesn’t need to be like this — too cold for this and it’s the holidays. It’s horrible.”

Cottonwood Heights Police Department vehicle. (KSL TV)

