On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed

Nov 13, 2024, 9:35 PM

Quincy Jones, musician, composer and producer, poses for a portrait in 1981 in Los Angeles, Califor...

Quincy Jones, musician, composer and producer, poses for a portrait in 1981 in Los Angeles, California. (Bobby Holland/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Bobby Holland/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAN HECHING AND CHERI MOSSBURG, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Legendary musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones died from pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate.

The document, a copy of which was obtained by CNN on Wednesday, listed no other contributing factors to Jones’ death but noted that he had been living with cancer for years.

Jones died on November 3 at the age of 91.

The music icon was laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier this week and a larger memorial is being planned, according to the Associated Press.

Jones, who worked with everyone from Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, died at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by his children, siblings and other family members, his publicist told CNN in a statement earlier this month.

CNN has reached out to the family for further comment.

A renowned jazz and pop musician, Jones was also a prolific cross-genre arranger, conductor, record label executive and civil rights advocate.

Days after his death, his daughter Rashida Jones paid tribute to him on social media.

The “Parks and Recreation” actress remembered her father as an icon, a “culture shifter” and a “genius,” writing that these superlatives are “all accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Quincy Jones, musician, composer and producer, poses for a portrait in 1981 in Los Angeles, Califor...

Dan Heching and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed

Legendary musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones died from pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate.

5 seconds ago

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, speaks in support of Ohio Republican candidate for the United Stat...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

What Mike Lee, John Curtis said about new Senate GOP leader John Thune

Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Sen.-elect John Curtis congratulated John Thune after the South Dakota senator was picked to lead Republican caucus when the party takes control of the chamber next year.

4 hours ago

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Timothy West poses for a photograph in front of the recentl...

Pan Pylas, Associated Press

Timothy West, acclaimed British actor and lover of UK’s waterways, dies at 90

British actor Timothy West, who played the classic Shakespeare roles of King Lear and Macbeth and who in recent years along with his wife, Prunella Scales, enchanted millions of people with their boating exploits on Britain's waterways, has died, He was 90.

4 hours ago

A customer who threw a burrito bowl in a Chipotle worker's face in September has been sentenced to ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Chipotle shareholder sues over skimpy portion sizes

A Chipotle shareholder is suing the fast-casual chain over viral social media complaints about skimpy portion sizes.

6 hours ago

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, ...

Thomas Beaumont, Associated Press

Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far

President-elect Donald Trump is starting to fill key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.

6 hours ago

A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger and fries are shown in this photograph, in New York's Times ...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

E. coli cases climb to 104 in McDonald’s outbreak tied to slivered onions

At least 104 people have been sickened, with 34 hospitalized, in an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed