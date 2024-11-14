3 people injured after car crosses into oncoming traffic

RICHMOND — Three people were injured after one car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another on Tuesday night.

At approximately 6 p.m., a car was traveling southbound on Highway 91 near 8600 North when the driver swerved to the right and overcorrected into the northbound lanes, according to Sgt. Mike Alexander with the Utah Highway Patrol.

The southbound vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle that was traveling northbound.

Alexander reported the driver of the southbound car was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and a male passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Alexander said.

The identities of those involved was not released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.