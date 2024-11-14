On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

3 people injured after car crosses into oncoming traffic

Nov 13, 2024, 9:54 PM | Updated: 10:46 pm

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)...

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)

(KSLTV.com)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

RICHMOND — Three people were injured after one car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another on Tuesday night.

At approximately 6 p.m., a car was traveling southbound on Highway 91 near 8600 North when the driver swerved to the right and overcorrected into the northbound lanes, according to Sgt. Mike Alexander with the Utah Highway Patrol.

The southbound vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle that was traveling northbound.

Three people are injured after one car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another on Nov. 13, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol) Three people are injured after one car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another on Nov. 13, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)

Alexander reported the driver of the southbound car was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and a male passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Alexander said.

The identities of those involved was not released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Cottonwood Heights Police Department vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Police say deadly fire at Cottonwood Heights apartment complex likely drug-related

Police said Wednesday a deadly fire in the carport of an apartment complex was likely drug-related.

16 minutes ago

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)...

Carlysle Price

3 people injured after car crosses into oncoming traffic

Three people were injured after one car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another on Wednesday night.

53 minutes ago

Molly Leavitt is now talking and walking, despite brain and arm injuries sustained in the crash on ...

Shelby Lofton

‘She’s proven the doctors wrong;’ Woman critically injured in 4 vehicle collision now walking and talking

A woman ejected and critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash is taking huge steps in her recovery.

3 hours ago

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

Mary Culbertson

Woman killed on motorcycle after being hit by car in South Salt Lake

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in South Salt Lake City on Nov. 13, 2024.

10 hours ago

Two people are in stable condition after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with another early Wed...

Carlysle Price

Two seriously injured after one fled police in suspected stolen vehicle

Two people are in stable condition after a suspected stolen vehicle collided with another Tuesday night.

1 day ago

The dark car that crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven at 414 E. 200 South on Tuesday morning....

Michael Houck

Car drives into Salt Lake City 7-Eleven, police report no injuries

A car has crashed into a Salt Lake City 7-Eleven after the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, police say.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

3 people injured after car crosses into oncoming traffic