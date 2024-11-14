On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FAMILY SAFETY

South Jordan encouraging homeowners to purchase gas detectors after deadly blast

Nov 13, 2024, 10:14 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — Inspections have wrapped up on the scene of last week’s deadly home explosion in South Jordan, and the area is deemed safe. Now city officials are focused on trying to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.

Seeing what’s left of the South Jordan home that exploded from a gas leak and killed a 15-year-old boy has sparked concern throughout the city.

“We’ve been getting a lot of questions saying, ‘Is my house in trouble, what can I do?'” Rachael Van Cleave, City of South Jordan public information officer, said.

‘He’s a hero’ family of South Jordan teen killed in explosion speaks at vigil

Van Cleave said all the safety inspections from different agencies like ATF, the NTSB, or Enbridge Gas wrapped up over the weekend, and the area is now deemed safe. But many people are still wondering how to prevent the same thing from happening to them. That’s why the City is recommending everyone follow natural gas-safe practices and consider buying a natural gas leak detector.

“They don’t know that this is an option for them. They’re familiar with smoke detectors, they’re familiar with carbon monoxide detectors but they don’t know that these natural gas leak detectors are available,” Van Cleave said.

KSL TV checked around Wednesday and found that natural gas detectors can be bought online, or at major hardware stores like Helm’s Ace Hardware in West Jordan.

“People can buy one detector and know if they have gas leaks as well as carbon monoxide,” Brayden Hicks, a Helm’s Ace Hardware sales associate, said.

Ace associates told KSL TV that the technology has improved to make them smaller, consume less energy, and in turn, less expensive.

“Now they’ve shrunk it down to where it’s an affordable option for homeowners to purchase and it’s bundled with other detectors so it’s not a stand-alone device anymore. You can get a device that does both,” Hicks said.

If you read the label on the detector, it plugs right into the wall, and can detect carbon monoxide, methane, and propane gas. They run about $50 to $60. They are just one option to give you peace of mind if you’re concerned about gas in your house.

KSL 5 TV Live

Family Safety

South Jordan city officials are recommending people buy natural gas detectors in the wake of a Sout...

Brian Carlson

South Jordan encouraging homeowners to purchase gas detectors after deadly blast

Inspections have wrapped up on the scene of last week's deadly home explosion in South Jordan, and the area is deemed safe. Now city officials are focused on trying to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.

35 minutes ago

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding a new emergency preparedness center ...

Shelby Lofton

Utah, neighboring states get new emergency preparedness center

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding a new emergency preparedness center led by a University of Utah professor. 

1 month ago

(Winston Armani, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

New emergency alert system for six Northern Utah counties being put in place this week

A new emergency alert system is being put into place for six counties in Northern Utah this week.

2 months ago

Helping thousands of young mothers and children: The Utah Department of Health and Human Services, ...

Karah Brackin

Utah celebrates 50th Anniversary of WIC, which has helped countless families in need

Helping thousands of young mothers and children: The Utah Department of Health and Human Services, (DHHS), is celebrating a milestone anniversary. 

2 months ago

Canyons School District offices are pictured in Sandy on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Al...

Darby Sparks

Canyons School District asks students stop reposting unsubstantiated threat on social media

Students within the Canyons School District are continuously resharing a previously debunked school shooting threat rather than reporting it, causing a cycle of fear throughout the community and administration.

2 months ago

(Safe UT)...

Carlysle Price

School district asks people report threats on SafeUT, avoid spreading panic over hoax

A hoax school safety threat was widely spread on social media. Officials are now asking people to report threats on the SafeUt app, to avoid mass panic

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

South Jordan encouraging homeowners to purchase gas detectors after deadly blast