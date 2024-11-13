On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Orem’s Chamberlain Burgess Excited For Future With BYU Basketball

Nov 13, 2024, 4:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OREM, Utah – Orem High basketball standout Chamberlain Burgess made his commitment to BYU official on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Burgess signed on the first day of the Signing Period.

He participated in a ceremony at Orem High School that included his basketball teammates Jax Allen (Utah State) and Chance Dastrup (Long Beach State).

Burgess picked BYU over an offer from Illinois.

First-year BYU head coach Kevin Young impressed Burgess.

“I really like what Kevin Young is doing out there with all of these new guys that he has brought in, like Xavion Staton, and what he showed me film-wise. I like it a lot.”

Burgess added that Young’s film breakdowns are “very in-depth. He goes into what I would be doing as a player and what I would come into [when I join the team].”

Recruiting took off in the summer

The recruitment for Burgess took off after he helped his AAU team, Utah Prospects, win a second consecutive Adidas 3SSB Championship this past summer.

Burgess plays as a stretch four. His projection to a player on BYU’s current roster is junior Mihailo Boskovic from Serbia.

Burgess is the 123rd overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2025.

During Burgess’ official visit to BYU last month, Young showed a slideshow of NBA players he coached during his career.

“He showed all of his connections and who he’s coached, like Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul, so it was cool.”

Burgess transferred to Orem High from Lone Peak High for his senior season.

Passionate player

Orem High coach and former Utah Utes guard Jace Tavita highly praised Burgess’ passion and competitiveness.

“Getting to know Chamberlain has been a pleasure. I’ve loved it,” Tavita said. “I’ve even gotten to know his future coach, Kevin Young, and we have a good relationship. We’re both excited for Chamberlain and the great things he’s going to do.”

After his final season of high school basketball, Burgess plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will then enroll at BYU in 2027.

Family connections to BYU basketball

Burgess has strong connections to BYU through his parents. His father, Josh, played for BYU during the Steve Cleveland era.

During the Signing Day event at Orem High, Chamberlain wore his father’s team-issued Nike hoodie from the years when BYU had tan in their color identity.

Chamberlain’s mother, Ashleigh Burgess (née Chamberlain), also played basketball for former head coach Jeff Judkins at BYU.

Then, Burgess’ uncle, Chris, is a current assistant coach on Kevin Young’s staff.

“We’re super expected to add Chamberlain and his family to BYU,” Kevin Young said in a written statement on Signing Day.

“He has BYU in his blood, and it’s great to have him and his family officially join our program. We love his versatility offensively and defensively with his wide-ranging skill set. His length and athleticism will be a welcomed addition as well. He has so much upside and will only continue to get better.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Puts Triple Digits On Westminster In Big Win

The Utah State Aggies continued their strong start with their third consecutive win at home against Westminster, defeating the Griffins by a margin of 64 points.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vejmelka’s Career Night Carries Utah Hockey Club Over Carolina Hurricanes

Karel Vejmelka made a career-high 49 saves in goal, and a three-goal third period lifted Utah Hockey Club over the visiting Hurricanes.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Takes Control With Three Goals In Three Minutes

With Karel Vejmelka standing on his head, Utah's offense broke loose, scoring three goals in 2:23 to take a 4-1 lead over Carolina.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Big Win Against Queens

There is an impressive amount of firepower on this team. Nearly every player he played is capable of leading the team in scoring. Dawson Baker led the Cougars with 22 points.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Improves To 3-0 After Blowout Victory Over Queens

Cougs are 3-0 to begin the Kevin Young era.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Bjugstad Gives Utah Hockey Club First Period Lead Over Hurricanes

A promotion to the top line has paid off for Utah Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad after the center gave his team a 1-0 first-period lead.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Orem’s Chamberlain Burgess Excited For Future With BYU Basketball