Orem’s Chamberlain Burgess Excited For Future With BYU Basketball

OREM, Utah – Orem High basketball standout Chamberlain Burgess made his commitment to BYU official on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Burgess signed on the first day of the Signing Period.

He participated in a ceremony at Orem High School that included his basketball teammates Jax Allen (Utah State) and Chance Dastrup (Long Beach State).

Burgess picked BYU over an offer from Illinois.

First-year BYU head coach Kevin Young impressed Burgess.

“I really like what Kevin Young is doing out there with all of these new guys that he has brought in, like Xavion Staton, and what he showed me film-wise. I like it a lot.”

Burgess added that Young’s film breakdowns are “very in-depth. He goes into what I would be doing as a player and what I would come into [when I join the team].”

Recruiting took off in the summer

The recruitment for Burgess took off after he helped his AAU team, Utah Prospects, win a second consecutive Adidas 3SSB Championship this past summer.

Burgess plays as a stretch four. His projection to a player on BYU’s current roster is junior Mihailo Boskovic from Serbia.

Burgess is the 123rd overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2025.

During Burgess’ official visit to BYU last month, Young showed a slideshow of NBA players he coached during his career.

“He showed all of his connections and who he’s coached, like Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul, so it was cool.”

Burgess transferred to Orem High from Lone Peak High for his senior season.

Passionate player

Orem High coach and former Utah Utes guard Jace Tavita highly praised Burgess’ passion and competitiveness.

“Getting to know Chamberlain has been a pleasure. I’ve loved it,” Tavita said. “I’ve even gotten to know his future coach, Kevin Young, and we have a good relationship. We’re both excited for Chamberlain and the great things he’s going to do.”

After his final season of high school basketball, Burgess plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He will then enroll at BYU in 2027.

Family connections to BYU basketball

Burgess has strong connections to BYU through his parents. His father, Josh, played for BYU during the Steve Cleveland era.

During the Signing Day event at Orem High, Chamberlain wore his father’s team-issued Nike hoodie from the years when BYU had tan in their color identity.

Chamberlain’s mother, Ashleigh Burgess (née Chamberlain), also played basketball for former head coach Jeff Judkins at BYU.

Then, Burgess’ uncle, Chris, is a current assistant coach on Kevin Young’s staff.

“We’re super expected to add Chamberlain and his family to BYU,” Kevin Young said in a written statement on Signing Day.

“He has BYU in his blood, and it’s great to have him and his family officially join our program. We love his versatility offensively and defensively with his wide-ranging skill set. His length and athleticism will be a welcomed addition as well. He has so much upside and will only continue to get better.”

