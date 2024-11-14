On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU Coach Mark Pope Has Kentucky Rolling

Nov 13, 2024, 7:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- Mark Pope, who coached the BYU Cougars from 2019-2024, took the job of a lifetime at the end of last season. Pope, who played for and won a National Championship with Kentucky from 1993-1996, left to coach the Wildcats after the surprising exit of legendary coach John Calipari. Mark was offered the job after leading BYU to a 23-11 record and a 5th-place finish in the Cougars’ first year in the Big 12. He also coached BYU to their second NCAA Tournament appearance during his tenure.

So far in his first year at the helm of the Kentucky Wildcats, Mark Pope has his squad undefeated through three games with a signature win on Tuesday night over Cooper Flagg and No. 6 Duke 77-72 in the State Farm Classic. The victory over the Blue Devils on Tuesdays was Kentucky’s first victory in the matchup since 2015, showing that Pope is not in over his head as some initially thought, but rather he is ready to beat the best teams that college basketball has to offer, even in his first year.

The early season matchup between these two blue bloods was everything that we hoped it would be. The Wildcats and Blue Devils traded punches throughout the first half, tied at 19 when they hit the under 12-minute timeout. A series of Kentucky turnovers late in the half helped Duke to open up a nine-point lead that they would take into the break.

RELATED STORIES

Duke maintained that lead throughout the first ten minutes of the second half, but Kentucky hung around, giving themselves the opportunity to chip away at the deficit, finally tying the game at 67 with 3:57 remaining. There were several lead changes throughout the last four minutes of the game, but it was still all knotted up with less than 30 seconds remaining. Duke’s Cooper Flagg was trying to set up a last-second shot but had the ball stolen away by Otega Oweh, who was then fouled on his way to the bucket, making both free throws to give Kentucky the two-point lead with ten seconds left on the clock. Flagg turned the ball over for the second consecutive possession after the Blue Devils got the ball back, putting Kentucky back at the line to build on their lead. The Wildcats would go on to win 77-72.

Despite his individual meltdown to end the game, Cooper Flagg led all scorers with 26 points. Otega Oweh had the most balanced stat line for Kentucky with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The Wildcats also went ten deep, playing five guys off the bench. Brandon Garrison and Koby Brea both provided sparks with eight points a piece.

“I like our group,” Coach Pope said in his post-game press conference about the culture of his newly-constructed team, “Nobody knew each other and they’ve been very intentional about getting to know each other, and three or four weeks into the summer I had guys doing incredibly gracious, generous acts of kindness for their teammates… I think that wins, these guys have been so intentional about working to love each other.”

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats will look to continue their undefeated start against Lipscomb on November 19.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Puts Triple Digits On Westminster In Big Win

The Utah State Aggies continued their strong start with their third consecutive win at home against Westminster, defeating the Griffins by a margin of 64 points.

3 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vejmelka’s Career Night Carries Utah Hockey Club Over Carolina Hurricanes

Karel Vejmelka made a career-high 49 saves in goal, and a three-goal third period lifted Utah Hockey Club over the visiting Hurricanes.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Takes Control With Three Goals In Three Minutes

With Karel Vejmelka standing on his head, Utah's offense broke loose, scoring three goals in 2:23 to take a 4-1 lead over Carolina.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Big Win Against Queens

There is an impressive amount of firepower on this team. Nearly every player he played is capable of leading the team in scoring. Dawson Baker led the Cougars with 22 points.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Improves To 3-0 After Blowout Victory Over Queens

Cougs are 3-0 to begin the Kevin Young era.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Bjugstad Gives Utah Hockey Club First Period Lead Over Hurricanes

A promotion to the top line has paid off for Utah Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad after the center gave his team a 1-0 first-period lead.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Former BYU Coach Mark Pope Has Kentucky Rolling