Former Jazzman Carlos Boozer At Utah Hockey Club Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz All-Star forward Carlos Boozer is in the house as Utah Hockey Club looks for a win over Carolina.

Utah Hockey Club (6-6-3, 15 pts) is hosting the Carolina Hurricanes (11-3-0, 22 pts) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 13.

Utah Jazz great Carlos Boozer in attendance. “BOOZ” filled the arena #NHLinUtah #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/PDHNUENOyO — Alma Bean (@AlmaBean23) November 14, 2024

Boozer played 13 seasons in the NBA for four teams, including six with the Jazz. He averaged 19.3 points and 10.5 rebounds in 354 games with Utah and was named an NBA All-Star in 2007 and 2008.

Boozer’s last season in the league came in 2014-15 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired with career averages of 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Utah Hockey Club Looking For Solutions

As it currently stands, the Utah Hockey Club is fourth in the Central Division with a 6-6-3 overall record, far from panicking and about where most probably would’ve predicted they’d be this many games into the new season. However, with so many losses over the last few weeks and struggles on both ends of the ice, continued experimentation and changes are needed to figure things out.

As one of Utah’s most seasoned veterans and someone who knows how to turn things around, defenseman Ian Cole, a member of the 2016 Stanley Cup Champion Penguins roster who flipped a nightmare season into a dream, shared that Utah needs to look at it from every angle and be open to necessary changes.

“Along the way here, we need to continue to make changes and be mature about it and say, hey, this is what worked, this is what didn’t work, we’re going to continue to do this, we’re going to change this, and we’re going to improve this,” Cole said regarding the situation.

“We need to take a step back, try to look at it as objectively as we can. I mean, some of the underlying numbers are really good, some of them aren’t good enough. So, what do we need to fix, what do we need to change, what do we keep the same, what do we improve on? These are all questions we’re trying to systematically answer and move forward.” he added.

