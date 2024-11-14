Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Big Win Against Queens

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team continued their undefeated season with a convincing win against Queens University 99-55.

Dallin Hall and Trey Stewart were both unavailable. There isn’t a definitive timetable for their returns.

Here are my takeaways from the blowout victory.

Balanced BYU scoring attack

BYU jumped out to a 28-2 lead in the early moments of the first half. The game was never in doubt.

Head Coach Kevin Young played 10 players in the first half. All 10 of them scored.

Trevin Knell poured in 14 points in the first half to lead all scorers at the break.

Trevin Knell scores in double figures for the first time since BYU’s win over UCF on Feb. 13, 2024. His 14 first half points are tied for the second-most in a first half in his career.#BYUHoops #GoCougs — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) November 14, 2024

In the second half, Dawson Baker got hot from deep and scored 17 points. He finished with 22 points to lead all scorers for the game.

Baker’s ability to get his own shot was sorely missed last season.

This team isn’t reliant on any one player to carry the load and that will help them when Big 12 conference play begins.

Mihailo Boskovic is a real dude

There was a lot of focus and excitement around the arrival of Demin, and rightfully so. He’s been nothing short of excellent to start this season.

However, another international addition is becoming a critical piece to this team.

It’s good to see Dawson Baker settling in on the offensive end. He’s having a nice game. Kevin Young has high expectations for him this season.#BYU #BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 14, 2024

Boskovic is a junior forward from Serbia. He’s the only “big” on the roster who can stretch the floor.

He’s also shown an ability to put the ball on the floor and get to the basket.

Late in the first half, Boskovic drove the basket and finished an unbelievable reverse lay-up.

Keba Keita is a monster on the glass

Keita became the first BYU Cougar to record double-digit rebounds in consecutive games since Fousseyni Traore did it back in 2021. Traore was a freshman back then.

He finished with 13 rebounds and 11 points. It’s his second straight game with a double-double.

The transfer from Utah is an important piece to this team. His rebounding and shot-blocking are critical under the Kevin Young offensive scheme.

There’s no other player on the roster with his physical abilities.

Every good team has players who are willing to do the little things. Keita is showing he’s up to the task.

