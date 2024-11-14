Vejmelka’s Career Night Carries Utah Hockey Club Over Carolina Hurricanes

SALT LAKE CITY – Karel Vejmelka made a career-high 49 saves in goal, and a three-goal third period lifted Utah Hockey Club over the visiting Hurricanes.

Utah Hockey Club (6-6-3, 15 pts) is hosting Carolina (11-3-0, 22 pts) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 13. Carolina’s 11 wins are tied for the second-most wins in the NHL this season.

Utah just beat one of the best teams in the NHL 4-1 and gave them 10:26 of a power play in the third period…Vejmelka had 49 saves. Based on this game alone, Vejmelka should absolutely be in the goaltender rotation more. Unbelievable performance. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Carolina is 6-2 on the road this season and 9-1 in its last ten games. Hurricanes goal-tender Pyotr Kochelkov has allowed 2.45 goals against compared to 3.40 goals against for Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram. The Hurricanes score 4.21 goals per game while allowing 2.57 goals to opponents.

Dylan Guenther (7), Clayton Keller (6), and Barrett Hayton (5) are Utah HC’s leading goal scorers. The Hurricanes feature Jack Roslovic (9) and Martin Necas (8)

offensively.

Pregame

The boys are back in town. pic.twitter.com/ZWl0CmkI3A — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 14, 2024

As anticipated, more changes to the lines. Bjugstad to the top line and Hayton to the third. As for the defense, Maatta up to the top while Kesselring goes to the third. Team is looking for solutions and trying different things to figure it out.#UtahHC https://t.co/CQ4envBWnF — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Carcone’s family is in attendance tonight. His little one had a sign on the glass that said, “Go Dad! #53” That’s what hockey is all about 🩵#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

First Period

Fairly slow first five minutes between #UtahHC and Carolina. Decent opportunity for both sides, two shots on goal each. Both teams’ kind of feeling it out. Utah last played on Saturday. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Midway point of the period. Not a lot to report. Utah struggling to create offense early on, but Carolina hasn’t really threatened despite outshooting Utah 7-2 thus far.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Carcone is hooked by Sebastian Aho in the slot and Utah will get their first power play opportunity of the night.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

I really like the defensive pairing of Ian Cole and Maveric Lamoureux. Cole’s game has improved a ton over the last few weeks and Lamoureux is learning quick. On the last sequence, Cole blocked a one-timer right in front and Lamoureux had a critical poke check on Aho.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Lots of pressure, bodies in front of the net, and Bjugstad smashes one in. Great shift for this group. Couple key plays to keep the puck alive in the O-zone from Lamoureux. https://t.co/oqgIqCCxVU — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

#UtahHC is unbeaten in regulation this season when scoring the first goal of a game (4-0-2). Coincidentally the #Canes are 4-0-0 when allowing the first goal of the game.@kslsports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) November 14, 2024

#UtahHC is being outshot 15-8 by the #Canes. They’ve only won 7 of 24 faceoffs, they have 0 takeaways to the Canes 5 but they’re winning 1-0 after one period of play.#NHLinUtah @kslsports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) November 14, 2024

Solid first period from #UtahHC No penalties, matched Carolina in hits, blocked 9 shots, stayed composed defensively, and gotten back to their style of offense with higher pressure and bodies in front of the net. Vejmelka with 16 saves. Utah leads 1-0 after the first. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Second Period

I don’t know that Kerfoot gets enough credit for the way he plays. He is sneaky good, really smart, and so patient with puck. Not overly flashy but he just makes the right decisions, especially in the O-zone. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Another smart play from Ian Cole. 2-on-1, stays home, allows the goalie to take the shooter and cuts off the pass. Veteran move there.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Utah is still playing well but the momentum is definitely with Carolina right now. Currently outshooting Utah 22-10. Ian Cole also just drew a holding penalty. Carolina’s powerplay up for the first time.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Hurricanes finally break through on the power play. Nice fake shot from the point, pass sent over to Martin Necas near the left face-off circle and he blasts it home on the one-timer. Game tied 1-1 with just under 10 minutes left in the 2nd period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Another penalty against Utah. Ian Cole will sit in the box for 2 minutes for holding. 2P: 8:18

Utah 1

Carolina 1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

Absolutely unreal save from Karel Vejmelka during the power play. Carolina with a few tic-tac-toe passes close to the net, the last one ended up right on the doorstep for an easy tap in and Vejmelka stretched out his right pad to slam the door and deny a goal.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

#UtahHC back to full strength after the Ian Cole penalty. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

Kevin Stenlund just took a pass with pace off the side of his helmet. Dropped to the ice but skated off ok. Something to keep an eye on. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Tie game after 2 periods in Salt Lake City. Ice tilted heavily in the direction of Carolina as they possessed the puck for a majority of the second. #UtahHC went away from their game & also spent 4 minutes in the penalty box. Carolina also leads Utah in shots on goal 32-13. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Third Period

Vejmelka has been outstanding tonight so far for #UtahHC. Already has 31 saves in the first two periods. Game stays tied 1-1. Already his season high. His career high was 47 saves in a game against the Penguins, October 2022.#NHLinUtah @kslsports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) November 14, 2024

JACK MCBAIN SCORES AND ITS 2-1 UTAH. What a play by Michael Kesselring to set it up. Strong zone entry went right to the net and then served it on a platter for McBain to finish. 14:51 left in the 3rd period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

McBACK OF THE NET AND WE’RE UP! pic.twitter.com/5uwyyS29HJ — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 14, 2024

MIKHAIL SERGACHEV WITH THE SNIPE AND UTAH LEADS 3-1. Outpouring of offense from Utah and Sergachev is HYPED. Most emotion I’ve seen from him since joining Utah.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

BJUGSTAD WITH HIS SECOND GOAL. UTAH LEADS 4-1!!!!!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING????#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

#UtahHC has scored 3 goals in 2 minutes and 23 seconds 🤯🤯🤯 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Carcone just dropped the gloves and my goodness he won that fight FAST. Just hyped the crowd up too. Delta Center is LOVING this third period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Big ouch. Terrible time to take such a long penalty. 7 minutes of 5 on 4…cannot say I have seen this very many times. https://t.co/pn1MSnZFFh — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Ian Cole with a leg save block that might’ve just kept the puck out of the net. Utah is BATTLING during this 7 minute penalty. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Sergachev dropped to ice after taking a puck up high. Stayed down for a minute but skated to the bench. Trainer is currently looking at him. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Lamoreux with a 2 minute penalty for hooking. 5 on 3 for 34 seconds and then 5 on 4 for the remaining 1:26. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club just killed off 8 minutes and 26 seconds of a Carolina Hurricanes power play. WOW.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

Another Utah penalty for a delay of game to Nick Bjugstad. Utah leads 4-1 with 2:53 left in the third period.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 14, 2024

As they should be. What a performance. https://t.co/9B1bP217sN — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 14, 2024

