On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Vejmelka’s Career Night Carries Utah Hockey Club Over Carolina Hurricanes

Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Karel Vejmelka made a career-high 49 saves in goal, and a three-goal third period lifted Utah Hockey Club over the visiting Hurricanes.

Utah Hockey Club (6-6-3, 15 pts) is hosting Carolina (11-3-0, 22 pts) at Delta Center on Wednesday, November 13. Carolina’s 11 wins are tied for the second-most wins in the NHL this season.

Carolina is 6-2 on the road this season and 9-1 in its last ten games. Hurricanes goal-tender Pyotr Kochelkov has allowed 2.45 goals against compared to 3.40 goals against for Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram. The Hurricanes score 4.21 goals per game while allowing 2.57 goals to opponents.

Dylan Guenther (7), Clayton Keller (6), and Barrett Hayton (5) are Utah HC’s leading goal scorers. The Hurricanes feature Jack Roslovic (9) and Martin Necas (8)

RELATED STORIES

offensively.

Pregame

First Period

RELATED: Former Jazzman Carlos Boozer At Utah Hockey Club Game

RELATED: Nick Bjugstad Gives Utah Hockey Club First Period Lead Over Hurricanes

Second Period

Third Period

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Takes Control With Three Goals In Three Minutes

Utah HC-Carolina Hurricanes Gameday Reading

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Puts Triple Digits On Westminster In Big Win

The Utah State Aggies continued their strong start with their third consecutive win at home against Westminster, defeating the Griffins by a margin of 64 points.

3 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vejmelka’s Career Night Carries Utah Hockey Club Over Carolina Hurricanes

Karel Vejmelka made a career-high 49 saves in goal, and a three-goal third period lifted Utah Hockey Club over the visiting Hurricanes.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Takes Control With Three Goals In Three Minutes

With Karel Vejmelka standing on his head, Utah's offense broke loose, scoring three goals in 2:23 to take a 4-1 lead over Carolina.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Big Win Against Queens

There is an impressive amount of firepower on this team. Nearly every player he played is capable of leading the team in scoring. Dawson Baker led the Cougars with 22 points.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Improves To 3-0 After Blowout Victory Over Queens

Cougs are 3-0 to begin the Kevin Young era.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Bjugstad Gives Utah Hockey Club First Period Lead Over Hurricanes

A promotion to the top line has paid off for Utah Hockey Club's Nick Bjugstad after the center gave his team a 1-0 first-period lead.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Vejmelka’s Career Night Carries Utah Hockey Club Over Carolina Hurricanes