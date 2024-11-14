Utah State Puts Triple Digits On Westminster In Big Win

On the Site:
Nov 13, 2024, 10:02 PM

LOGAN, Utah- The Utah State Aggies continued their strong start with their third consecutive win at home against Westminster, defeating the Griffins by a margin of 64 points.

Division II Westminster University made the drive up I-15 from Salt Lake to Logan to take on the Aggies at the Spectrum. The Aggies ran away early, opening with a 22-5 run and not looking back.

Utah State was spreading the love with 11 of the 12 Aggies who checked in finding their way onto the stat sheet with five different players also getting to double figures.

Ian Martinez led all scoring with 24 points. He was 7-10 from the field with all of his field goals coming from three-point range. He was also 3-3 from the free-throw line and added four assists.

Other notable performances came from Dexter Akanno who was 6-9 with 17 points, Karson Templin who was 6-8 with 16 points, and Drake Allen who finished with five assists.

Isaac Davis put the exclamation point on the dominant performance by the Aggies with a thunderous putaway on an alley-oop pass from Braden Housley.

As a team, Utah State shot 63.6% from the field including 17 total three-pointers. Defensively, the Aggies turned Westminster over 24 times, scoring 47 points off those turnovers and holding the Griffins to 53 total points.

Many of the Aggies’ scoring also came in transition, with 32 fast break points.

“We’re pretty comfortable,” Ian Martinez, “It’s always good for us to get in transition and that starts with the defense. We still have to clean up some things to keep improving. But I think everybody is really comfortable. It’s easy to play and (coach Calhoun) gives us a lot of green lights and confidence on the offense. We know we have to work really hard on defense so we can score a lot of points like we have the last three games.”

There were also historics involved in Logan. 2024 is the first time that an Aggies squad has scored 100+ points in each of their first three games and the first time since x that they have scored 100+ points per game across any three games since 1973.

Utah State will continue at home against Montana Grizzlies out of the Big Sky Conference on Monday, November 18, at 7:00 p.m. MT. You can tune in on the Mountain West Network.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

