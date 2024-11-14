On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

US skiing legend Lindsey Vonn to make surprise return after five-year retirement

Nov 14, 2024, 7:24 AM

Vonn had retired as the most decorated female skier of all-time. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Ima...

Vonn had retired as the most decorated female skier of all-time. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

(Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY BEN CHURCH, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Lindsey Vonn, one of the greatest skiers of all-time, is set to end her five-year retirement and return to the sport.

After 18 years on the World Cup circuit, three Winter Olympic medals, eight world championship medals and 82 World Cup race wins, Vonn decided to step away from skiing in 2019, saying her body was “broken beyond repair.”

However, after undergoing successful knee surgery earlier this year, the 40-year-old is about to rejoin the US Ski Team in Colorado.

“Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey,” Vonn said in a US Ski & Snowboard statement on Thursday.

Lindsey Vonn retired from the sport in 2019 after suffering a serious injury. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“I am looking forward to being back with the Stifel US Ski Team and to continue to share my knowledge of the sport with these incredible women.”

Vonn had bounced back from serious injury multiple times during her career, but a knee problem forced her to step away from the sport five years ago.

But after partial knee replacement surgery in April, Vonn has been testing her fitness over the last few months.

“Lindsey has made an indelible mark on alpine skiing and our organization throughout her career. We’re delighted to welcome her back,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of US Ski & Snowboard.

“Her dedication and passion towards alpine skiing is inspiring and we’re excited to have her back on snow and see where she can go from here.”

Vonn had initially retired as the most decorated female skier of all-time, an accolade now held by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin.

In an interview with The New York Times, Vonn said her goal was to get back to racing in World Cup events, but didn’t entirely reject the notion that she could compete at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing in Cortina and I’ve had a lot of success in Cortina,” Vonn said. “I don’t know what the next few months and the next year and a half hold for me. So I can’t say right now if it’s a possibility.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

Vonn had retired as the most decorated female skier of all-time. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Ima...

Ben Church, CNN

US skiing legend Lindsey Vonn to make surprise return after five-year retirement

Lindsey Vonn, one of the greatest skiers of all-time, is set to end her five-year retirement and return to the sport.

7 seconds ago

The Olympic rings at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The Salt Lake Cit...

Karah Brackin

Skiers and snowboarders rejoice as Olympics head back to Utah

As we round the corner into colder days, skiers and snowboarders are rejoicing with a new season taking off.

16 hours ago

Utah teens wear gas masks and ski goggles at Olympic Cauldron Park during a demonstration in suppor...

Mariah Maynes, KSLNewsRadio

Utah teens lead 2034 Olympics-inspired protest supporting Great Salt Lake

Teen environmental advocates held a protest raising awareness for Great Salt Lake, saying a drying lake could impact the 2034 Olympics.

10 days ago

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski spoke at a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Utah Hockey Club Practice...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

Sandy enhancing facilities in preparation for 2034 Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City isn’t the only one leveraging the 2034 Winter Olympics to enhance its facilities.

15 days ago

The Utah Olympic Oval is pictured in Kearns on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret N...

Shelby Lofton

World speedskating events set to be hosted in Utah cancelled

The Utah Olympic Oval will no longer host two international events because of an issue with safety equipment. 

19 days ago

A TRAX train displays an Olympic-themed wrap as it transports members of the International Olympic ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

UTA’s orange line could be operational in time for 2034 Winter Olympics. Here’s its likely route

The future of light rail within Salt Lake City may soon include more service on 400 West and at the University of Utah, as state transit officials seek to expand access in Utah's growing capital.

25 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

US skiing legend Lindsey Vonn to make surprise return after five-year retirement