On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘extramarital affair’ accusations, city says

Nov 14, 2024, 11:43 AM | Updated: 2:32 pm

Now former Mayor Marcus Stevenson pictured during his time in office serivng (City of Midvale)...

Now former Mayor Marcus Stevenson pictured during his time in office serivng (City of Midvale)

(City of Midvale)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND GARNA MEJIA, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE — Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced he would resign from office Thursday, effective immediately.

“After much consideration, and with a heavy heart, I’m submitting my resignation as mayor of Midvale city, effective immediately,” Stevenson said in a news release. “In recent weeks, my personal life has drastically changed, and I’ve determined that it would be best for me to step away at this time. I ask for understanding and privacy.”

Midvale city confirmed to KSL TV on Thursday that Stevenson was accused of having an “extramarital affair with an employee” on Friday. Midvale City Council made a statement following, saying it was “deeply disappointed by the circumstances surrounding his departure.”

“Serving as mayor has been the most rewarding and challenging experience of my life,” Stevenson said. “I truly cannot thank our community enough for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

Stevenson gave no further details regarding the accusations made against him, and, as of Thursday afternoon, his online social accounts appeared to have been deleted.

The city’s communications department said the interim mayor would be awarded to Paul Glover until the city council appoints a replacement, which the city is required to do within 30 days.

According to the city, Stevenson was elected in 2021 and was the youngest in its history at 27 years old. Before his time in city office, Stevenson served as David Garbett’s campaign manager for his run for Salt Lake City mayor in 2019. Before that, he served former Rep. Ben McAdams as a fundraising director and campaign coordinator during his run, and eventual win, against incumbent Mia Love.

His most recent work before taking office though, was with Elizabeth Warren in her campaign run for U.S. president in 2020.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Bangerter Highway in South Jordan will be closed overnight on Friday night, as Utah's Department of...

Alton Barnhart

UDOT warns drivers of Bangerter Highway closure this weekend

Bangerter Highway in South Jordan will be closed overnight on Friday night, as Utah's Department of Transportation urges drivers to use alternate routes. 

18 minutes ago

Alpine School District sign...

Jacob Freeman

Lake Mountain Middle School evacuated after strange smell

Students at Lake Mountain Middle School were evacuated on Thursday after a strange odor was detected by staff.

32 minutes ago

The Salt Lake City International Airport is decorating for the holidays. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City International Airport decks the halls for the holidays

The Salt Lake City International Airport welcomes local and worldwide visitors throughout the holidays. One thing they're sure to notice is how festive it is.

55 minutes ago

A map showing the composite deposition of radioactive material in Salt Lake City on Nov. 6, 2023. D...

KSL.com

Advocates ask lame-duck Congress to extend downwinder compensation before end of year

Downwinder advocates urged Congress to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act before the end of the year.

2 hours ago

The Humane League is using a digital billboard located at 212 South 1060 W., Lindon along Interstat...

Carlysle Price

Crumbl Cookies uses caged eggs, planned protests hope to change that

Protests are being organized across the state in hopes of getting Crumbl Cookies to change its practices and stop sourcing eggs from battery-caged hens.

2 hours ago

Now former Mayor Marcus Stevenson pictured during his time in office serivng (City of Midvale)...

Mary Culbertson and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘extramarital affair’ accusations, city says

Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced he would resign from office Thursday, effective immediately.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘extramarital affair’ accusations, city says