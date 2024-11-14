Midvale city mayor resigns after ‘extramarital affair’ accusations, city says

MIDVALE — Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson announced he would resign from office Thursday, effective immediately.

“After much consideration, and with a heavy heart, I’m submitting my resignation as mayor of Midvale city, effective immediately,” Stevenson said in a news release. “In recent weeks, my personal life has drastically changed, and I’ve determined that it would be best for me to step away at this time. I ask for understanding and privacy.”

Midvale city confirmed to KSL TV on Thursday that Stevenson was accused of having an “extramarital affair with an employee” on Friday. Midvale City Council made a statement following, saying it was “deeply disappointed by the circumstances surrounding his departure.”

“Serving as mayor has been the most rewarding and challenging experience of my life,” Stevenson said. “I truly cannot thank our community enough for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

Stevenson gave no further details regarding the accusations made against him, and, as of Thursday afternoon, his online social accounts appeared to have been deleted.

The city’s communications department said the interim mayor would be awarded to Paul Glover until the city council appoints a replacement, which the city is required to do within 30 days.

According to the city, Stevenson was elected in 2021 and was the youngest in its history at 27 years old. Before his time in city office, Stevenson served as David Garbett’s campaign manager for his run for Salt Lake City mayor in 2019. Before that, he served former Rep. Ben McAdams as a fundraising director and campaign coordinator during his run, and eventual win, against incumbent Mia Love.

His most recent work before taking office though, was with Elizabeth Warren in her campaign run for U.S. president in 2020.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.